We’ve watched some rubbish football in our time – and we’ve played some rubbish football as well – but we’ve never seen a worse 13 seconds than this.

And it’s an absolute treat.

The worst 13 seconds of football ever played pic.twitter.com/lMiM53YKwa — Dirty Footballer (@DirtyFootbaIIer) January 31, 2024

Ooof.

Its so bad it takes me a while to figure out which side is attacking and which defending. — Douglas Mackenzie (@DolefulDoug) January 31, 2024

That’s impressively poor — shakey1MUFC (@shakey1kenobi) January 31, 2024

Seen it many times but still makes me laugh. Just disastrous. — Kim Goren (@Kim_Goren82) January 31, 2024

And because it got us thinking about football, any excuse to mention this again. Watch to the end!

Why’d he turn into a train at the end https://t.co/Fxm1yvf2xb — Glen (@Glxn72) November 9, 2023

Source @DirtyFootbaIIer