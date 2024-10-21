Politics comebacks conservative party Robert jenrick
Robert Jenrick said it was time to put Conservative Party members ‘back in the driving seat’ and this A++ comeback beat all comers
Tory party leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick has been back on the campaign trail, this time with his good friend and former Cabinet colleague, Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Jenrick – up against Kemi Badenoch to be the next leader of the opposition – said it was time to put Conservative Party members ‘back in the driving seat’.
And he did it like this.
It’s time to put members back in the driving seat. #VoteJenrick pic.twitter.com/NYEl6dw1Jr
— Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 20, 2024
And it prompted lots of funny responses, from the puntastic …
Couple of members
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) October 20, 2024
… to the telly …
The new Carpool Karaoke looks only marginally worse than the original. https://t.co/C2NxdWrzcT
— Cllr Arthur J Cheesecake OBE (@cheesecakeOBE) October 20, 2024
… and the frankly super niche (but no worse for it).
What's in the boxes, illegally harvested data or Desmond's jazz rags?
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 20, 2024
… but none better – or more viral – than this.
That's the passenger seat. https://t.co/LNgdPGVGoZ
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 20, 2024
Boom.
Source @mrhenrymorris