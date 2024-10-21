Robert Jenrick said it was time to put Conservative Party members ‘back in the driving seat’ and this A++ comeback beat all comers

Politics comebacks conservative party Robert jenrick

Tory party leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick has been back on the campaign trail, this time with his good friend and former Cabinet colleague, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Jenrick – up against Kemi Badenoch to be the next leader of the opposition – said it was time to put Conservative Party members ‘back in the driving seat’.

And he did it like this.

It’s time to put members back in the driving seat. #VoteJenrick pic.twitter.com/NYEl6dw1Jr — Robert Jenrick (@RobertJenrick) October 20, 2024

And it prompted lots of funny responses, from the puntastic …

Couple of members — Dom Joly (@domjoly) October 20, 2024

… to the telly …

The new Carpool Karaoke looks only marginally worse than the original. https://t.co/C2NxdWrzcT — Cllr Arthur J Cheesecake OBE (@cheesecakeOBE) October 20, 2024

… and the frankly super niche (but no worse for it).

What's in the boxes, illegally harvested data or Desmond's jazz rags? — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) October 20, 2024

… but none better – or more viral – than this.

Boom.

Source @mrhenrymorris