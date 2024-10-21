Politics comebacks conservative party Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick said it was time to put Conservative Party members ‘back in the driving seat’ and this A++ comeback beat all comers

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2024

Tory party leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick has been back on the campaign trail, this time with his good friend and former Cabinet colleague, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Jenrick – up against Kemi Badenoch to be the next leader of the opposition – said it was time to put Conservative Party members ‘back in the driving seat’.

And he did it like this.

And it prompted lots of funny responses, from the puntastic …

… to the telly …

… and the frankly super niche (but no worse for it).

… but none better – or more viral – than this.

Boom.

Source @mrhenrymorris