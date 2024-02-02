‘Zultar says make your wish’ went wildly viral and it’s a next-level fairground attraction

Videos

Even if you think you have a pretty good idea of where this is going to go next, it’s still brilliantly done.

It’s a ‘Zultar says make your wish’ fairground attraction and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

‘Next level automaton,’ said BornWithSideburns who shared it over on Reddit.

Kudos to Zultar!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘I loved the sudden jump between recording to voice, had to double take if it blinked.’

ZombieKilljoy ‘That’s extremely fascinating. I adore it.’

bhjk534 ‘Now I want to watch Big.’

TimeForHugs ‘thats such an elaborate cosplay, respect.’

GRAWRGER ‘That’s awesome!’

rossdog82 ‘The eyes are painted on the eyelids, right?’

LeftEyedAsmodeus

‘You see him blink around 10 seconds to go. i think he’s wearing contacts.’

grimepixie

We’re with this person.

‘F-cking hell that’s amazing!’

love_peace_books

Source Reddit u/BornWithSideburns