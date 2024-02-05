This pre-fight face-off was an absolute knockout and should be an inspiration to fighters everywhere

Sport

You don’t have to be a fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship to appreciate this, surely the most entertaining pre-fight face-off you’ll see this year.

It’s – Google, Google – Paige Van Zant and Michelle Waterson and to say anymore would rather spoil it.

‘She passed the vibe check,’ said juliemiglio who shared it over on Reddit.

All kinds of awesome, an absolute knockout.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘They are opponents. But not enemies.’

jackeral ‘Crazy to think they’re gonna smash each other faces in the day after this.’

yununn19 ‘hahaha this how every weigh-in should be like.’

Theshowerthought_ ‘These two seem like they would smash each other in the ring and proceed to get smashed together during the afterparty.’

Happy-Ad9805 ‘Now this is how it’s done! The fighters that take this part of the job too seriously are dumb.’

Nightloard93

Source Reddit u/juliemiglio