Donald Trump said windmills kill whales and this 27 seconds of nonsense just gets better and better

Once again we find ourselves asking ‘what’s the colour of the sky in Donald Trump’s world?’ after the once (and future?) president has been sharing his thoughts on renewable energy.

He’s not a fan, predictably, although this particular reason why was a little harder to predict. WILL NO-ONE THINK OF THE WHALES?

Donald Trump: “Windmills are causing whales to die in numbers never seen before. No one does anything about that…The windmills are driving them crazy. They are driving the whales, I think, a little batty.” pic.twitter.com/jp0euSfjVq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 5, 2024

All good, obviously, but it’s the ‘little batty’ at the end which really elevates this particular bit of nonsense to the next level.

The clip’s from a few months back but has just gone viral again on Twitter. And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

“Their windmills are causing whales to die in numbers never seen before” What the actual fuck is he talking about? Seriously, it’s the kinda shit your mate Hippy Dave would come out with after boshing a bunch of shrooms at the rave. pic.twitter.com/xQMNLMmdHG — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) February 6, 2024

Now he's tilting at whalemills!! — Gregg E Gorton (@GreggGorton) February 5, 2024

Ok I'm gonna admit defeat.

The world has gone fucking insane‍♀️ https://t.co/SFdw0AlsL3 — Dawn Ripley (@Ripley10Dawn) February 6, 2024

Those darn windmills somehow made their way from land into the sea. Either way, what a tragedy. Boycott all windmills, folks. pic.twitter.com/LwUUeKElph — bobbld (@bobbld_eth) February 5, 2024

Yes it’s windmills, not the endless rackets from ships engines or submarines using active sonar https://t.co/VGi9Q5pWxF — Sam Thompson (@JarrieSam) February 6, 2024

Last word to Irvine Welsh.

Not just whales https://t.co/MGI2AmkHQp — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) February 6, 2024

To conclude (and hardly for the first time) …

What a Moby Dick.

Source @RpsAgainstTrump Image Unsplash Vivek Kumar