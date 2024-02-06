Gregg Wallace’s weird Saturday sent Tom Hollander’s ‘Day in the Life’ viral again and it’s all kinds of magnificent

Celebrity

You’ll be aware by now that a large proportion of Twitter has spent the last 24 hours marvelling at Gregg Wallace’s remarkable Saturday routine, as shared – willingly, by all accounts – with the Daily Telegraph.

Catching up on Gregg Wallace’s magnificently Partridgian My Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dHmKPhHk00 — Ed Cumming (@edcumming) February 5, 2024

One welcome side effect was that it sent the great Tom Hollander’s ‘Day in the Life’ viral all over again, and just like the actor himself, it’s all kinds of fabulous.

As we’re ruminating on Saturday supplement articles and what a creep Gregg Wallace is, let’s just remember this work of art: pic.twitter.com/jlkDm2NTRR — monsieurmangetout #StopTheTories (@MonsieurSharp) February 6, 2024

And here it is again, legible (well, probably) this time.

Bravo!

Aaah, I will never not love this utter joy. Thanks for sharing — Ben Hansen-Hicks (@benhansenhicks) February 6, 2024

A gentle reminder that Tom Hollander is a national treasure. I would very much like to go for a pint with him. https://t.co/ptcpoO0DzO — Andy Barr (@10Yetis) February 6, 2024

It would appear that Tom Hollander is my spirit animal. Great work — Kit Harrison (@kitharrison) February 6, 2024

What a guy. Love you Tom. The “anti Gregg Wallace” https://t.co/AmTEwmJc6f — Michael Weston King (@MWestonKing) February 6, 2024

Sometimes honesty is not the best policy. — Lucy R. Fisher (@richmondie) February 6, 2024

I love Tom Hollander. Remembering this anrticle also gave me the excuse to watch his cameo as The Fucker in TTOI. 2:35 of passive-aggressive brilliance.https://t.co/JgKezdYOIz — monsieurmangetout #StopTheTories (@MonsieurSharp) February 6, 2024

And you can find lots more Life in the Day columns here and a whole book of them here!

