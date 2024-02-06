Celebrity

Gregg Wallace’s weird Saturday sent Tom Hollander’s ‘Day in the Life’ viral again and it’s all kinds of magnificent

Poke Staff. Updated February 6th, 2024

You’ll be aware by now that a large proportion of Twitter has spent the last 24 hours marvelling at Gregg Wallace’s remarkable Saturday routine, as shared – willingly, by all accounts – with the Daily Telegraph.

One welcome side effect was that it sent the great Tom Hollander’s ‘Day in the Life’ viral all over again, and just like the actor himself, it’s all kinds of fabulous.

And here it is again, legible (well, probably) this time.

Bravo!

And you can find lots more Life in the Day columns here and a whole book of them here!

READ MORE

Jeremy Vine’s not happy with some of the replies he gets on Twitter and went viral, if not for the reasons he’d have been hoping for

Source @MonsieurSharp