Celebrity

People have been enjoying this James Blunt story about the record deal face-off that really doesn’t hold back

John Plunkett. Updated February 6th, 2024

James Blunt’s got a memoir out called Loosely Based on a Made-Up Story and a very entertaining read it is too, we hear.

We mention it because this particular tale from it went viral after it was shard by xx and a right rollicking ride it is too.

Here are those 3 pages in full …

Ooof.

At which point it’s important to say that David Kitt, for his part, had this to say about Blunt’s story.

But who’s telling the truth? There’s only one way to find out.

READ MORE

Simply 27 times James Blunt made our day so much better on Twitter

Source @jameshendicott