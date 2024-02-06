People have been enjoying this James Blunt story about the record deal face-off that really doesn’t hold back

Celebrity

James Blunt’s got a memoir out called Loosely Based on a Made-Up Story and a very entertaining read it is too, we hear.

We mention it because this particular tale from it went viral after it was shard by xx and a right rollicking ride it is too.

There’s a magnificent, borderline vicious couple of pages on David Kitt in James Blunt’s book (which, much like the man himself, is hilarious). pic.twitter.com/9N3L1lXi4k — James Hendicott (@jameshendicott) February 2, 2024

Here are those 3 pages in full …

Ooof.

Genius. Thanks for posting James, will definitely be reading the book! — Richie Ryan (@RichieRyanDJ) February 3, 2024

At which point it’s important to say that David Kitt, for his part, had this to say about Blunt’s story.

just reading @JamesBlunt 's completely fabricated alan partridge version of what happened this day in 2004. congrats to him on his great career and being a funny guy but the truth i simply said a polite hello backstage and had no idea who he was or any of the issues mentioned https://t.co/KgrUy4Dn9o — David Kitt (@David_Kitt) February 3, 2024

The book is absolutely nuts from start to finish Richie. Highly recommended! — James Hendicott (@jameshendicott) February 3, 2024

But who’s telling the truth? There’s only one way to find out.

