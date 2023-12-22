Celebrity

Simply 27 times James Blunt made our day so much better on Twitter this year

John Plunkett. Updated December 22nd, 2023

In an increasingly uncertain and – let’s face it – grim world, it’s good to know that some things stay the same.

Like James Blunt’s knack for making our day better whenever he takes to Twitter.

And here are 27 times he did it best in 2023.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2