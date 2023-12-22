Simply 27 times James Blunt made our day so much better on Twitter this year

Celebrity

In an increasingly uncertain and – let’s face it – grim world, it’s good to know that some things stay the same.

Like James Blunt’s knack for making our day better whenever he takes to Twitter.

And here are 27 times he did it best in 2023.

1.

My first time on the tube in 20+ years. Dude behind me is worried that I think he’s beautiful. https://t.co/3kxkJX2H8k pic.twitter.com/mkUaHHDKIF — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 7, 2023

2.

Come get my hoes. pic.twitter.com/RorIQwQ52a — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 16, 2023

3.

There’s no shame in coming alone. Plenty of others do. https://t.co/I1bRS0dwmP pic.twitter.com/8CETXNvzo1 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 3, 2023

4.

I promise I only started singing when the police needed people to evacuate the train. https://t.co/i73m5ifQSq — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 8, 2023

5.

Appeals to no one, but was the biggest selling album of the decade. https://t.co/MQnlckqiZu — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 28, 2023

Correct. I sing for money. https://t.co/pUVZpIiOo3 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 23, 2023

10.

Ok, everyone, You can come back in now. We got him. https://t.co/zslHCnG0go — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) November 21, 2023

11.

However good you think your life is, you’ll never be as happy as I was when I met Hulk Hogan. pic.twitter.com/9TEI70hddo — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) December 2, 2023

12.

She was much more than just a soggy cunt to me. https://t.co/Mn7lu1Z7gc — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 30, 2023

13.

Mine was on Zoom, and I thought I’d got away with not being recognised, till the instructor asked people if they could think of ways to keep calm whilst driving. Someone suggested listening to some James Blunt, and everyone pissed themselves. https://t.co/Y732AYYRMA — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 21, 2023

14.