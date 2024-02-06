Larry David opened up about ‘throttling’ Elmo – and it was peak Larry David

Entertainment

Sesame Street’s Elmo has really been through some things, recently. It all started when he posted this …

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

The internet saw its chance to dump some emotional baggage on the little guy.

I’m kind of a crossroads and frankly could use a little support. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) January 31, 2024

Knackered, poor, wracked by existential dread. Thanks for caring though, Elmo. https://t.co/0C4v41Nlmw — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) January 30, 2024

Elmo… half of Britain hates me. https://t.co/DwGq2ZYWS5 — Marmite (@marmite) February 5, 2024

Ever the kind little soul, Elmo followed up with this message.

Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf — Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024

The whole incident led to him appearing on various media outlets to spread the message about the importance of mental health.

One of those appearances was on NBC’s Today, where Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were just finishing up their interview when Curb Your Enthusiasm star and writer, Larry David, staged an intervention of an unexpected kind.

People were incensed.

Elmo is 3 1/2 years old. Someone call Child protective services because Larry David just abused a minor.

las fashionista sist

Elmo accepts your apology, but Elmo is silently plotting Mr. Larry’s demise while Elmo accepts your apology.

Keith Watts

We ride at dawn!!!! Protect ELMO!!!

Jessy_Diaz93

Watching Elmo get assaulted was not on my 2024 bingo card.

Monstar may

WTH Elmo hit your lawyer up.

bama

After his obviously begrudging apology to Elmo, Larry felt able to be a little more frank when he appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers. He went full Larry David.

“I got off my chair and I approached him and I throttled him.” “And you know what? I would do it again.”

TikTok users saw the funny side. Well – most of them.

I can’t believe Larry David is still holding a grudge after all these years. Elmo didn’t even know that she was Larry’s wife. It wasn’t his fault.

David

Nothing gives me more joy than Larry David being Larry David.

Lori

Brilliant BRILLIANT man. I love Larry David. Pure comedy.

J

JUSTICE FOR ELMO.

Silly Goose

“He kept going on about mental health and I had to listen to every word” me right before I get mad at my therapist for being right.

sweaty oracle

I can’t tell if the people who are upset about this are joking or not.

Stef

We suspect Magnoliagirl75 hit the nail on the head.

Perfect marketing for the last season of Curb Your Enthusiasm

