The Metro’s double entendre Navy headline raised a few eyebrows and a lot of funny reactions – 15 favourites

Entertainment

The Metro’s headline game is strong and entertaining. Here are a few we’ve all enjoyed.

On the recommissioning of Mrs Brown’s Boys.

After Captain Tom’s daughter lost the fight over her illegal spa building.

A weather warning.

In fact, the double entendre of that last one has been a bit of a recent trend at the Metro, where they’ve added to that collection with this naval news.

They knew exactly what they were were doing and we’re fully here for it. So were these people.

1.

2.

"A spokesman said a quick rub down and some lubricant would get the seamen into active service." https://t.co/sZcNk9Jl9w pic.twitter.com/MPnfqkjI2C — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 5, 2024

3.

Theory: Metro is now a spinoff of the Carry On franchise. https://t.co/ETdB4SHvvg — Louie Stowell (@Louiestowell) February 5, 2024

4.

5.

6.

Surely just a quick shaft polishing job and it's a happy ending, right? — John Curran (@overweightjohn) February 5, 2024

7.

“Hey girl, are you a NATO exercise because I -“ https://t.co/eF5yjHRU1G pic.twitter.com/LZ1iRYROWN — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) February 5, 2024

8.

“We can now cross live to our military correspondent Finbarr Saunders…” https://t.co/85T4dyrxAk — Jason (@NickMotown) February 5, 2024

9.

10.

Who's the red propulsion drive that's currently preventing an exercise?

Shaft!

You're damn right. https://t.co/l6nKLPAZAx pic.twitter.com/vy3hWVFAN6 — J. S. Docherty (@J_S_Docherty) February 5, 2024

11.

12.

"The royal navy has pulled out of a NATO training exercise due to <BLANK>" https://t.co/sZcNk9Jl9w pic.twitter.com/kedEbdELy6 — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 5, 2024

13.

14.

15.

I might as well say this now, the Royal Navy has pulled out! https://t.co/QFjM9uXMck pic.twitter.com/1WVCyUMPwe — Alan Partridge – Quote of the Day (@APartridgeQOTD) February 5, 2024

Of course, there could be a ‘Boy who cried wolf’ element.

one of these days the Metro is going to have to report on something really serious like nuclear war and we'll all be too busy trying to find the innuendo to get to the fallout shelters https://t.co/3jJkQfYLTG — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern23) February 5, 2024

READ MORE

Tiresome Joey Barton’s been trolling Mary Earps and the Metro’s blistering headline was a trophy winner

Source Metro Image Pixabay, Metro