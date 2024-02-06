Entertainment

The Metro’s double entendre Navy headline raised a few eyebrows and a lot of funny reactions – 15 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 6th, 2024

The Metro’s headline game is strong and entertaining. Here are a few we’ve all enjoyed.

On the recommissioning of Mrs Brown’s Boys.

Brendan O'Carroll refuses to stop making Mrs Brown's Boys

After Captain Tom’s daughter lost the fight over her illegal spa building.

Captain Tom's daughter reduced to using public spas after losing planning appeal

A weather warning.

The Met Office warns the UK will be double-fisted by deadly snow and ice

In fact, the double entendre of that last one has been a bit of a recent trend at the Metro, where they’ve added to that collection with this naval news.

The Royal Navy has pulled out of a Nato training exercise due to rusty shaft

They knew exactly what they were were doing and we’re fully here for it. So were these people.

Of course, there could be a ‘Boy who cried wolf’ element.

