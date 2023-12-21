News

Tiresome Joey Barton’s been trolling Mary Earps and the Metro’s blistering headline was a trophy winner

Poke Staff. Updated December 21st, 2023

It’s not the first time the Metro’s headline writers have hit the back of the net in such entertaining style. Remember this one, after Captain Tom’s daughter lost her spa appeal?

Well they’ve only gone and done it again, after tiresome ex footballer Joey Barton’s been trolling England goalkeeper (and newly-crowned Sports Personality of the Year) Mary Earps by saying stuff like this.

And here’s what the Metro had to say about that.

Whoever wrote the headline (and indeed the entire story) start your Christmas holidays now!

To conclude …

