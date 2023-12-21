Tiresome Joey Barton’s been trolling Mary Earps and the Metro’s blistering headline was a trophy winner

News

It’s not the first time the Metro’s headline writers have hit the back of the net in such entertaining style. Remember this one, after Captain Tom’s daughter lost her spa appeal?

Perfect headline, no notes pic.twitter.com/RKU7YhjeXC — Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) November 7, 2023

Well they’ve only gone and done it again, after tiresome ex footballer Joey Barton’s been trolling England goalkeeper (and newly-crowned Sports Personality of the Year) Mary Earps by saying stuff like this.

I’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps. Any day of the week. Twice on a fucking Sunday. #perspective — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 20, 2023

And here’s what the Metro had to say about that.

Whoever wrote the headline (and indeed the entire story) start your Christmas holidays now!

Gloriously cheeky turn of phrase in @MetroUK re Mary Earps winning SPOTY: “Despite the 30 year-old having the backing of voters, not everyone was happy, with ex-footballer Joey Barton criticising the result. Barton, who once played twelve minutes for England, said:…” — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) December 21, 2023

Lovely. Mocking Joey Barton is very much my energy going into 2024. https://t.co/ZbXna4gVUQ — Sam Robson (@Sam_Robson) December 21, 2023

