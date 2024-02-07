People are nominating their all-time favourite sporting tweets and this Peter Crouch exchange is a proper hall of famer
Over on Twitter people have been sharing their favourite tweets of a sporting bent after @PowellAnalytics asked this.
If there were a “Sports Twitter” Hall of Fame, honoring the best sports-related tweets of all time, what would be your nominee?
— Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) February 5, 2024
And it prompted no end of funny – very funny – responses.
But we reckon there was only one winner.
Knocked the rest out the park.
Source