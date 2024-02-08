Politics

Liz Truss said Britain is full of “secret Conservatives” and got a very open panning – 15 top reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 8th, 2024

A clip from Liz Truss‘s PopCon launch speech got a lot of attention on Twitter/X – and not in a good way.

This is what she said.

If she’s talking about the amount of Tory MPs and councillors who have quietly removed ‘Conservative’ from their bios and publicity material, she may have a point. Is ‘secret’ the same as ’embarrassed’?

People had thoughts.

Jessica Simor KC asked a question.

That definitely requires an essay answer.

Source Sky News Image Screengrab