Liz Truss said Britain is full of “secret Conservatives” and got a very open panning – 15 top reactions

Politics

A clip from Liz Truss‘s PopCon launch speech got a lot of attention on Twitter/X – and not in a good way.

This is what she said.

"Britain is full of secret Conservatives – people who agree with us but don't want to admit it". Former PM Liz Truss explains what her new movement, Popular Conservatism, is about. https://t.co/nf9hYn7tHO Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/nQe6SP8W4E — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 6, 2024

If she’s talking about the amount of Tory MPs and councillors who have quietly removed ‘Conservative’ from their bios and publicity material, she may have a point. Is ‘secret’ the same as ’embarrassed’?

People had thoughts.

1.

2.

LOL. If you feel like you have to hide the fact that you’re a conservative, maybe take time to reflect on why that is. https://t.co/n85DnwJmC7 — Ash‍♂️ (@asht0nAB) February 6, 2024

3.

"Our views are so crazy that even people who agree with them know that they'll be laughed at if they admit it" isn't the win Liz Truss thinks it is https://t.co/fnIzHAJUBz — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 6, 2024

4.

5.

6.

Are these secret Conservatives in the room with us right now?https://t.co/6a15BZYRQg — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 6, 2024

7.

"Nobody expects the secret Conservatives! Our chief weapons are incompetence, austerity and misery" https://t.co/B6bfZ3wCoa pic.twitter.com/BcV4Hom0YD — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) February 6, 2024

8.

Are secret Conservatives the ones who get up in the middle of the night, looking like Hank Williams, to go to the fridge to drink R Whites or is that secret lemonade drinkers? I always get them mixed up x pic.twitter.com/Vb3V4JzxZO — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) February 6, 2024

9.

You boy, have you seen any secret Conservatives around? pic.twitter.com/6NRWiytQVf — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) February 7, 2024

10.

If people can only support you in “secret” – because their support would be seen as unacceptable “in schools… and workplaces” then aren’t you just… well… awful? https://t.co/4sD4K1HCrJ — John Amaechi OBE (@JohnAmaechi) February 6, 2024

11.

It’s always funny watching conservatives act victimised as though they haven’t been in charge for nearly 15 years and most of the UK media supports them. https://t.co/xW01eJ6ISh — Tharries (@TharriesYT) February 7, 2024

12.

It’s so secret they secretly got the most votes for thirteen years https://t.co/7vnuVwsQ38 — Laura Lexx (@lauralexx) February 7, 2024

13.

Stop trying to make Liz Truss happen, it’s NOT going to happen https://t.co/LARhP8HkcX pic.twitter.com/9u3mLh0QAR — Tom Pettinger (@TomPettinger) February 6, 2024

14.

This line always amuses me. Anyone who thinks conservatives are shy about their views has never spent Christmas with my relatives https://t.co/YLYicSYohP — Scott Payne (@spayne128) February 6, 2024

15.

I think she'll find that the less the secret F THE TORIES "movement" is somewhat more popular. — Steppa (@SteppaMusic) February 6, 2024

Jessica Simor KC asked a question.

Can anyone pinpoint the moment when Britain went completely mad? https://t.co/gum4fvD70o — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) February 7, 2024

That definitely requires an essay answer.

READ MORE

Holly Valance’s Tory hot takes made us despair for the satirists – 15 favourite reactions

Source Sky News Image Screengrab