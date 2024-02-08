This Chinese streamer became a viral sensation spending just 3 seconds promoting each product and it’s quite the watch

Videos

In an age when it’s never been easier to avoid watching ads, there’s something about this Chinese streamer which is absolutely hypnotic.

Zheng Xiang Xiang spends the thick end of 3 seconds – 3 seconds – promoting each product and has by all accounts earned a fortune doing it.

And it’s so much compelling than that makes it sound.

‘Chinese live streamer who spends only 3 seconds promoting each product made $18.7m in 7 days,’ said yo-jin

who shared it over on Reddit.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘Absolutely weird but i like how she slaps the boxes.’

riggels ‘Watching this without sound, I can hear her saying “What’s this shit? Oh, just another useless crap. Let’s have a look at that now… Oh, it’s also boring shit, let’s move along…”

SergeiTachenov ‘It’s still weird to me that the people watching this are just watching an advert, voluntarily, in their free time. I thought generally people try to avoid watching adverts?’

thehoot24 ‘This is a video of a TSA agent opening and checking my bags.’

Alejandro89kg

And lots of people also spotted this.

‘You can see the metal decoration behind her head turn into jelly.’

VeganDiIdo ‘Concerningly impressive video filter, or reality-warping psychic powers? ‘

Melodic_Mulberry

Source Reddit u/yo-jin