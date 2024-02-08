This quiz show winner’s most unfortunate (NSFW) celebration was not at all what it looks like

Entertainment

A winner on iconic US quiz show Jeopardy went viral for reasons which are presumably about to become obvious.

And for the potty-minded among you, their celebration is not at all what it seems. Okay?

‘Context: both the other contestants didn’t bid any money at the end so she was throwing up “double zero” hehe.’

swifthandsam ‘HA, I just watched that earlier and thought to myself, wow, that’s going to be on the internet. And here it is!’

boba-fettuccini ‘She won on Jeopardy. She and two close friends can celebrate her victory however they choose to.’

ddr1ver ‘I can’t tell if it’s intentional or if she really doesn’t know what that means…’

Windyandbreezy ‘I’m going with unintentional – players on both sides bet zero, as did she.’

Parallel_Dogs ‘I need a Morgan Freeman voice over, “Even though Sally had the highest total, everyone won something that day.”‘

sliptin4

In three words …

‘Oh, that’s unfortunate.’

biorod

Source u/swifthandsam