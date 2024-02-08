You don’t have to be American to appreciate this video about becoming a parent in the US – but it helps

Life

To be filed under ‘You don’t to be American to appreciate this but it helps …’ comes this devastating ‘We Are Americans’ video which went viral on TikTok.

It was posted by @roamaroo_travel who introduced it like this.

‘We can be the change. *TW ⚠️ ‘We want better. We want better for you. For your family. For your kids. For your kids, kids. We as a collective have the power to move the needle in the right direction. Economies simply cannot function without a thriving structure of care. 82% of American voters support parental leave yet it still doesn’t exist…’

There’s lots more where that came from but here’s the video and it’s quite the watch.

#momssupportingmoms #parentinghumor #parentingproblems #parentingsupport #parentalleave #livewithpurpose #maternityleave ♬ original sound – Roamaroo @roamaroo_travel We can be the change. *TW ⚠️ We want better. We want better for you. For your family. For your kids. For your kids, kids. We as a collective have the power to move the needle in the right direction. Economies simply cannot function without a thriving structure of care. 82% of American voters support parental leave yet it still doesn’t exist… We want a better baseline for every woman, child, and man and we will work our hardest to bring awareness to what is and what can be. We have the ability to look at success stories from other countries around the world to model a better baseline for families in our own country. If you’re angry with this video, good. You should be. These are realities and they’re upsetting. Anger is an intense emotion and it can be a huge motivator for change. We dug deep into the things that triggered us in order to make this. Because as entrepreneurial parents in the U.S., we don’t get paid parental leave (unlike other countries like The Netherlands and Norway). But we’re not special in this position…. we’re like most of our fellow Americans. The truth around family leave, the racial disparities and lack of prenatal & postpartum care, and the cost of childcare are all in dire need of improvement. We need modern-day legislative updates to support our economy and the people contributing to it. Vote. Get involved. Make your voice heard. Here are a few organizations and people that are leading the brigade to make the U.S. a better place. • Paid Leave For All – “a growing collaborative of organizations fighting for paid family and medical leave for all working people.” • Moms First US – “Movement fighting to get moms the support we deserve: child care, paid leave, equal pay.” • Reshma Saujani – The CEO/founder of @MomsFirstUS • Mothering Justice – “A black woman-led, grassroots advocacy and leadership development org that inspires mamas of color to take action on US policy change” #paidleave

Just in case that’s tricky to see, here it is again on Reddit.

And just a few of the many things people said about it.

‘I prefer to suffer so that the billionaires can sleep soundly in their mega yachts. #protecttheb’

UserChecksOutMe ‘But as an American you are only 1 or 2 good decisions away from being that billionaire. After all it is the land of opportunity.’

JaRon1961 ‘This is the saddest, truest post…’

Dependent-Whereas165 “If you have a baby, that’s on you”…felt that one in my gut.’

Hiberniae ‘But, but: As an American you can choose to exploit your fellow humans like capitalism demands, lie and cheat your way to the top, and top the top off with a bit of corruption!’

RealBlackelf ‘The title! It hurts us!’

Source @roamaroo_travel Reddit u/Bihema