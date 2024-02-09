Celebrity

Paddy McGuinness brutally owning the Tories on Question Time was as welcome as it was unexpected

John Plunkett. Updated February 9th, 2024

In phrases we didn’t expect to type any time soon, Paddy McGuinness turned up on Question Time on Thursday night and schooled Tory deputy chair – Google, Google – James Daly into next week.

It began with a question from an audience member asking if anyone can believe anything Keir Starmer says after the Labour Party downgraded their green investment commitment.

And the answer went something like this.

The look on James Daly’s face. Thought he was going to start crying for a moment there.

And here are just a few of the things peoples said about it.

Source @implausibleblog