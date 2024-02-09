Paddy McGuinness brutally owning the Tories on Question Time was as welcome as it was unexpected

Celebrity

In phrases we didn’t expect to type any time soon, Paddy McGuinness turned up on Question Time on Thursday night and schooled Tory deputy chair – Google, Google – James Daly into next week.

It began with a question from an audience member asking if anyone can believe anything Keir Starmer says after the Labour Party downgraded their green investment commitment.

And the answer went something like this.

Paddy McGuinness, "James Daly you saying to Wes Streeting that Keir Starmer will say anything to get a vote, is a bit rich coming from a Tory" "Where's there £350 million a week for the NHS?" "What Keir Starmer said today, I admire him for doing it now, rather than when he gets… pic.twitter.com/F1kvY5TzCM — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 8, 2024

The look on James Daly’s face. Thought he was going to start crying for a moment there.

And here are just a few of the things peoples said about it.

Quality from Paddy McGuinness https://t.co/EP4XaOHgWi — Mark Todd ‍‍‍❤️ (@MarkTodd_pol) February 8, 2024

I'll admit I'm not the biggest Paddy Mc Guinness fan, but that was really good. A non politician asking a straight question, highlights the evasion these people employ all the time. the question is a valid one, where's the bloody money? Don't keep on about the pandemic, Ukraine,… — Martin Found (@MartinFound1) February 9, 2024

"Where's there £350 million a week for the NHS?"pic.twitter.com/5hW3uEyBm3 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) February 9, 2024

I've never known Paddy speak so long in a serious manner before. But he's speaking a lot of sense. https://t.co/TkGBdWSccz — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) February 8, 2024

We live in a country where the host of Take Me Out speaks more sense than government ministers https://t.co/NNVd6QKqvW — Patrick Dalton (@shitlondon) February 9, 2024

Go Paddy McGuinness Asks Tory boy where the famous Brexit bus £350 MILLION a week for the NHS is Tories decimated the country Boris is a melt basically Vote baiting accusations is rich coming from a Tory #bbcqt #GeneralElectionN0W pic.twitter.com/qwLV9El49d — kerry ✊Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) February 8, 2024

Well done @PaddyMcGuinness for not letting politicians gaslight the public. — Yoly (@YolyYounes) February 8, 2024

Ha ha! @JamesDalyMP 's face looked like a slapped arse after getting his arse totally owned. What a proper Tory fuckwit https://t.co/Z6vOsWoEW4 — ExiledOne (@Exiled_B) February 8, 2024

Big face Daly was chewing his seat with his arse after a couple of questions. https://t.co/KmkYNCEnkS — Lord Steve of Toffeeland (@marrtoffee) February 8, 2024

Who is this Paddy McGuinness?

He seems rather common, northern & Linekerist.

He’s certainly a bloody comedian!

So it was nice to see the veteran Conservative Radio 1 DJ John Peel put him in place on last night’s #bbcqt & tell him Brexit has indeed given the NHS £350m a week!

pic.twitter.com/ZToKBSFcsK — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) February 9, 2024

