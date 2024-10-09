People shared the funniest film or TV scenes they can watch hundreds of times, and this iconic Derry Girls clip had the internet cheering

Entertainment funny tv

We all have our go-to films and TV series that we can watch over and over without them becoming stale. Some scenes particularly lend themselves to that – Morecambe and Wise cooking breakfast, for example, or Del Boy and Rodney running through the streets dressed as Batman and Robin.

Other scenes are available, as we found out in no uncertain terms after cinesthetic posted this.

whats the funniest scene in film/tv show? like the one you can watch hundreds of times and still laugh about it — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) October 5, 2024

There were far too many responses to share them all, so we’d strongly recommend you check them out, but not yet. First, see if you agree with these choices.

One of the best comedy scenes of all timepic.twitter.com/M0N7Yi3W7K — CRICKET FACTS (@cricketfacts08) October 5, 2024

I still vividly remember watching this scene and coming to terms with the fact that veep would become my favorite show of all time https://t.co/8w7g2vA1SD pic.twitter.com/5rGPwnl0Nc — Patty (@pattykkot) October 7, 2024

A great many people agreed that this Derry Girls scene was a runaway winner. Like so much of that show, it was tinged with a little sadness.

Spoiler alert, Erin calmed TF down and became a good ally. Here are a few comments that show what Twitter/X thought of it.

"that's sort of an entry level requirement" gags me everytime I really love the humour on Derry Girls!! — Loli.rose.x (@Lolirosex) October 7, 2024

I wish I could go back in time and watch her say "Look at the state of you" for the first time again like this shit KILLED me https://t.co/SgpTug2ALT — kiid icarus (@FangKingFury) October 7, 2024

i will never not watch this and nearly be in tears because it’s so good https://t.co/kz8KFP43aN — Adrian W. (@AdrianLWaller) October 7, 2024

I couldn’t get into this show at all but this scene is so funny https://t.co/lJfVN5H984 — meg ✨ (@megclemmensen) October 7, 2024

"Look at the state of you" will forever be ingrained in my soul the delivery is just way too good — naomi ✨ (@iamnaaomixx) October 7, 2024

if youve never seen derry girls fall is beyond the perfect season to watch it and trust youll leave with a smile https://t.co/O1cLWSU8pW — clairesSHORTANDSWEET (@mrsjangeunseong) October 7, 2024

i need to rewatch this show for the 5th time bc honestly it is probably one of the funniest shows i’ve ever seen https://t.co/LwqGyyCGY4 — rad aly (@bumblebeealy) October 7, 2024

1. The auto generated subtitles – lololol 2. Derry Girls >>>> 3. “look at the state of yeh” is top ten best Irish all purpose derisive comments https://t.co/p1mwrILpYi — Maura Wallenius (@MauraWallenius) October 7, 2024

truly a masterclass in comedic cadence https://t.co/mZNlqBKwmk — Melissa Mazzone (@mel_mazzone) October 6, 2024

Nicola deserves all her success but I'm always staring in awe at every decision Saoirsa-Monica Jackson makes in this show. Her faces are like Mr Bean levels of over the top and it always works. Love her!! https://t.co/9wl2Tu8KWG — Hamish Steele is @ MCM London Comic Con October (@hamishsteele) October 7, 2024

clare's clap backs are top tier — Melissa Masters 18+ (@melissaxmasters) October 7, 2024

“don’t come out go back in” is too funny pls — 달⁷ (@i12koo) October 7, 2024

‘Look at the state of you.’

Read and roasted. — AJ (@Edu_emerging) October 7, 2024

erin is stronger than me bc if claire said 'look at the state of you' like that to me i'd burst into tears https://t.co/FEMo7FMxac — may (@mayhasopinions) October 7, 2024

Dom is far from alone in thinking like this.

you can name any scene in derry girls and i’d probably say it’s the funniest scene in tv https://t.co/xtxQg3CPpS — Dom (@_dommer123) October 7, 2024

