Politics Keir Starmer PMQs

This Tory MP’s question wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was and Keir Starmer’s A++ comeback was simply brutal

John Plunkett. Updated October 9th, 2024

To PMQs now, which returned on Wednesday after taking a break for the party conference season which was so action-packed barely anyone can remember it.

It’s still a surprise to see Rishi Sunak at the dispatch box, but it wasn’t the not for much longer now Tory leader we are here for, but rather his Conservative colleague, Gagan Mohindra, who had a question about all those hospitals Boris Johnson used to constantly wang on about.

But sadly for him – just not for anyone else – it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was and Keir Starmer, whose honeymoon ended some time ago, could at least enjoy this moment.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

And just in case you were wondering …

And finally, this.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson really didn’t like being called a liar and it’s surely a glimpse of the reality behind the bluster

Source @Haggis_UK