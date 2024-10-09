This Tory MP’s question wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was and Keir Starmer’s A++ comeback was simply brutal

Politics Keir Starmer PMQs

To PMQs now, which returned on Wednesday after taking a break for the party conference season which was so action-packed barely anyone can remember it.

It’s still a surprise to see Rishi Sunak at the dispatch box, but it wasn’t the not for much longer now Tory leader we are here for, but rather his Conservative colleague, Gagan Mohindra, who had a question about all those hospitals Boris Johnson used to constantly wang on about.

But sadly for him – just not for anyone else – it wasn’t the slam dunk he thought it was and Keir Starmer, whose honeymoon ended some time ago, could at least enjoy this moment.

Keir Starmer: “The promise of 40 new hospitals, didn’t involve 40, didn’t involve hospitals, they weren’t new & they weren’t funded.”#PMQs pic.twitter.com/UmiK6Mb3ci — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) October 9, 2024

And just a few of the things people said about it.

In a nutshell. Boom! — Minister Without Portfolio (@MinisterWithou1) October 9, 2024

Those who continue to try and reframe Johnson’s abysmal leadership as anything other than a policy of lying, laziness and corruption, deserve to be made to look as foolish as they are. #pmqs https://t.co/hJTKVtGYx7 — Duncan Woods (@the__DAW) October 9, 2024

A shame he didn’t see the stupidity of the question before delivering it‍♂️ — Stuart Hemingway #YNWA#ProEU#JFT97 (@stu_hem) October 9, 2024

It was an excellent fact filled one sentence response that cut the questioner down to size. — Roy Orbital (@SteveWhitt40555) October 9, 2024

And just in case you were wondering …

And at one point it was even briefly 48 new hospitals https://t.co/8LMYm8zVTB — Jacq Dodman (@jacqdodman) October 9, 2024

And finally, this.

Williamson popping in behind him is a reminder as to what we had to endure with those chinless pricks for the last decade and a half — Javier Garcia (@JavierGarciaBPI) October 9, 2024

