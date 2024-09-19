This influencer’s video of her ‘idyllic’ new life in Saudia Arabia is a most disconcerting watch – 13 blazing hot takedowns

Videos Influencers Saudi Arabia

Full disclosure, we hadn’t heard of Neom before, a new town in Saudia Arabia launched in 2017 that apparently offers both sun-soaked beaches and snow-capped mountains. Woo-hoo!

So it’s not a new town in the sense that British people would know a ‘new town’ – like Milton Keynes, for instance.

But after this particular influencer showed everyone around her new home, it got us thinking Milton Keynes might not be so bad – actually really rather good! – after all.

Because … watch.

Influencers have started posting about their daily lives in the new Saudi city of Neom. The Saudis seem to be marketing Neom as some kind of planned suburb/encampment for wealthy Westerners: pic.twitter.com/cjncZfckxZ — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) September 17, 2024

And it prompted no end of comment, these people surely saying it best.

1.

Oh wow this looks great I’ve always dreamed of living in an industrial estate on the surface of the sun. https://t.co/6COMbFtyM2 — Matt Bevan (@MatthewBevan) September 18, 2024

2.

Walking through an empty scalding hot parking lot with my toddler children to go eat at a space mining colony dining hall >>>>>> https://t.co/K5RIT7wtnB — Carey O’Donnell (@ecareyo) September 18, 2024

3.

This looks like a ghost town where the people don’t know they’re already dead https://t.co/yshWHJ7XmU — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) September 18, 2024

4.

Even by the usual standards this looks absolutely godawful. Like living on a business park outside Leatherhead but you can’t even get a decent pint. https://t.co/Y4xzteLHTg — Jack Tindale (@JackTindale) September 18, 2024

5.

I support creating an influencer prison where they will be baked alive if they attempt to break containment https://t.co/ajiAKej7CW — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) September 18, 2024

6.