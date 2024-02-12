Our 14 favourite reactions to this photo of Liz Truss on the campaign trail
Despite Rishi Sunak claiming that the next general election will be near the end of the year, Liz Truss already has the campaign machine geared up in her constituency of South West Norfolk.
We can’t imagine who’s looking at Liz Truss’s record and saying “Sign me up for some more of that.” Lettuce farmers, perhaps.
These were our favourite comments.
1.
Every person in this picture said “alright David Bailey” to the photographer x pic.twitter.com/aAygOQZvAC
— Buckers (@deathofbuckley) February 10, 2024
2.
The mortgage on the house in the background has risen by £550 p/m since this picture was taken. https://t.co/U7WyLNde0l
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 10, 2024
3.
Does she have kompromat on this lot? Can't think of any other explanation. https://t.co/feol7fPzUH
— Simone Dumergue (@sdumergue5) February 11, 2024
4.
Liz Truss' Popular Conservatives come out in force in Norfolk https://t.co/tSG3rWpMoG
— Louis 〓〓 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) February 10, 2024
5.
On the hunt for more lucrative pork markets I expect https://t.co/Va2HI7ra5v pic.twitter.com/7muwNxm9Q9
— Michael ️✌️ (@havingagander6) February 11, 2024
6.
— Daniel Holland ॐ (@DannyDutch) February 10, 2024
7.
Going door to door to apologise for putting up people’s mortgages and rents I hope…. https://t.co/klaTM6Q3RH
— Adrian de la Touche (@anoraky) February 11, 2024
8.
Liz Truss is as popular as everpacking the streets in East Harling this morning
Truss genuinely believes she’s popular… maybe these are the secret Conversations of PopCon ♂️
It leaves me wondering if Mad Lettuce disease may be contagious pic.twitter.com/05xeGw4Huv
— Patrick – sick of lies & corruption of Sunak & co (@PatrickHanrahan) February 11, 2024
9.
"Hey remember me? I'm the reason your pension's still fucked and your kids cant get a mortgage. VOTE TORY!"
— aidThompsin (@aidThompsin) February 10, 2024
10.
"Hi guys! Mind if the living symbol of an economic bin fire tags along with you?" https://t.co/ntnrbpYkaR
— Chris Miller (@MrCCMiller) February 10, 2024
11.
When they appear on the doorstep, residents pray for some Jehovah's Witnesses to come along and rescue them. https://t.co/I9CzCmky2c
— Dr Eric Farmer (@Himself132) February 10, 2024
12.
Do you think she’s aware how funny this is? https://t.co/FUt3zdcKrU
— India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) February 10, 2024
13.
This must be like Gerald Ratner endorsing H Samuel. https://t.co/C2AyTdYVyn
— Al H (@Al_roar) February 11, 2024
14.
It’s really good of you to help Labour during this process
— Gavin Weeks (@flikQ) February 10, 2024
Arshad Daud pointed out that she could have been spending her time more productively.
Lovely. Beautiful crisp morning to be planting more lettuces – that's what we need!
— Arshad Daud (@ArshadDaud7) February 10, 2024
