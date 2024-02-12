Politics

Our 14 favourite reactions to this photo of Liz Truss on the campaign trail

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 12th, 2024

Despite Rishi Sunak claiming that the next general election will be near the end of the year, Liz Truss already has the campaign machine geared up in her constituency of South West Norfolk.

Liz Truss standing with a handful of elderly and middle-aged campaigners, holding leaflets for her campaign. Text- Great to be out campaigning with the @SWNCA Conservative team in East Harling this morning.

We can’t imagine who’s looking at Liz Truss’s record and saying “Sign me up for some more of that.” Lettuce farmers, perhaps.

These were our favourite comments.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Arshad Daud pointed out that she could have been spending her time more productively.

READ MORE

Liz Truss said Britain is full of “secret Conservatives” and got a very open panning – 15 top reactions

Source Liz Truss Image Liz Truss