Ralph Fiennes said they never had trigger warnings back in his day and this is the only response you need

Celebrity

Over on Laura Kuenssberg’s BBC1 show, Ralph Fiennes has been talking trigger warnings, of which we see a few more these days around TV, film and theatre shows.

And Ralph, it’s fair to say, is not a fan.

“When I was young we never had trigger warnings for shows” Actor Ralph Fiennes “the impact of theatre should be that you’re shocked” and that he thinks audiences have gone too soft#BBCLauraK https://t.co/jeHgbRQpp1 pic.twitter.com/D7ANngtKwP — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 11, 2024

And it prompted something of a debate as you might imagine. But none of the responses surely went more viral than this one, which makes its point very well indeed.

When he was young, The Life of Brian was banned, A Clockwork Orange was taken out of circulation, films had content certificates, TV had a watershed, and the voices of Sinn Fein politicians were replaced with actors when the BBC reported on Northern Ireland. https://t.co/yoAugV5asW — Oisín McGann (@OisinMcGann) February 11, 2024

Well, yes, but apart from that, and that, and that …

But also I'm pretty sure shows DID have trigger warnings! They weren't called that, but they went like "viewer discretion is advised" or some variation of "the material contains depictions of violence, blood and suicide, and might not be suitable for sentitive viewers". — chocolate bun (@alexhaedda) February 11, 2024

Watching this clip should come with a trigger warning about extreme manspreading… https://t.co/M0xtGS0JLL — Jennifer Johnston (@jjohnstonmezzo) February 12, 2024

Source @OisinMcGann