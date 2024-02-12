This comically bad dubbing on EastEnders got us missing Harry Hill’s TV Burp all over again

Entertainment

It’s been 12 years – 12 years! – since Harry Hill’s TV Burp was on ITV, but that doesn’t stop classic moments going viral on Twitter.

But it wasn’t a clip of the legendary series that got us nostalgic for it today but this moment from EastEnders which would surely have been in contention to appear on the show if it was still in the ITV schedules.

It went viral on Twitter for reasons which are surely about to become obvious.

Obsessed how they’ve added in Kat saying “thanks, Nish” in post-production and it’s not even her voice! #Eastenders pic.twitter.com/ZEyRCxcORQ — Greg (@gregorioingles) February 9, 2024

What did we just watch? Apart from EastEnders, obviously.

2024 and somehow certain shows can’t make it sound more natural — Jack (@bosdovja92) February 9, 2024

I don’t get why that line was so important to warrant doing that shoddy job. Could have just omitted it. — Greg (@gregorioingles) February 9, 2024

They’ve got to stop doing this, the line wasn’t even necessary. I fear they invested in an ADR studio and love any old excuse to use it. — Kevin Andrew (@Kev_Andrew) February 9, 2024

That’s ‘Automated dialogue replacement’, just in case you were wondering.

I thought I was going mad! So glad someone else noticed — Shane Connor (@shanepconnor) February 9, 2024

And it got even better when someone shared this.

Once again, I'm thinking about Kathy's iconic breakfast ADRpic.twitter.com/pY7QV0zyZE https://t.co/7oMV3YdDpZ — Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) February 11, 2024

Incredible scenes.

And because we’re talking Harry Hill …

Good evening, you gaggle of flatulent rapscallions. A burp for your delectation. pic.twitter.com/NqSjEw0niX — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) February 8, 2024

Source @gregorioingles