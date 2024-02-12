Entertainment

This comically bad dubbing on EastEnders got us missing Harry Hill’s TV Burp all over again

John Plunkett. Updated February 12th, 2024

It’s been 12 years – 12 years! – since Harry Hill’s TV Burp was on ITV, but that doesn’t stop classic moments going viral on Twitter.

But it wasn’t a clip of the legendary series that got us nostalgic for it today but this moment from EastEnders which would surely have been in contention to appear on the show if it was still in the ITV schedules.

It went viral on Twitter for reasons which are surely about to become obvious.

What did we just watch? Apart from EastEnders, obviously.

That’s ‘Automated dialogue replacement’, just in case you were wondering.

And it got even better when someone shared this.

Incredible scenes.

And because we’re talking Harry Hill …

Source @gregorioingles