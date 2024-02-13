Rishi Sunak said it ‘wasn’t British’ to attack him for where he went to school and the entire internet spoke as one

Politics

Rishi Sunak has been over on GB News taking questions from a specially invited audience and it went absolutely just as well as you’d imagine it did.

But one moment in particular will have you bellowing at your screen, when Sunak took issue with opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer for apparently ‘attacking him’ for where he went to school (Winchester College, boarding fees: £50k a year).

@RishiSunak: Keir Starmer attacks me because of where I went to school. I don’t think that’s very British. pic.twitter.com/pbX5k90T54 — Conservatives (@Conservatives) February 12, 2024

And there were plenty of totally on-point responses, like this, for instance.

The only time I've ever seen him animated… defending private education. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 13, 2024

And this.

You attack lawyers for doing their jobs. I don’t think that’s very British. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) February 12, 2024

But there was one response which united basically the entire internet.

there is *nothing* more British than attacking someone because of where they went to school https://t.co/WwfdBaXyBF — Hugh Brechin (@HughRBrechin) February 12, 2024

I think that's quite British https://t.co/GSHFkZUhzs — Alex Micu (@axelk) February 12, 2024

Come off it. It's the most British thing in the world https://t.co/6o9dGKZo5i — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) February 13, 2024

That’s the definition of British https://t.co/vYGSFURX63 — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 13, 2024

Literally nothing more British than bullying people for where they went to school. It’s the foundation of our society! https://t.co/e1m3aWT7ey — George Osborn (@GeorgeOsborn) February 13, 2024

To conclude …

When you say “my parents worked hard to give me a good education” you’re saying two things. • State education, which I am in charge of, is bad and should be avoided at all costs.

• If you’re a parent who can’t afford to do that, you aren’t working hard enough for your kids. https://t.co/IKNcYVEiIE — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) February 13, 2024

And also.

The fees at Rishi Sunak's former school are a whopping £49,152 per annum for boarding pupils. That's before uniform, kit and all the extras parents pay. The median average salary for full-time workers in the UK is £33,000 "Middle income families" cannot afford these schools https://t.co/KrDYD9aK8t — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 13, 2024

And this!

Calling someone a wanker because they did something different to you is literally the most British thing there is? https://t.co/rXUERpjhlK — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) February 13, 2024

Poor little Rishi.

Keir Starmer attacks me for where I went to school.

The big boys don’t like me. pic.twitter.com/CRUUU0Qh0j — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) February 13, 2024

