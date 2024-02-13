Politics

Rishi Sunak said it ‘wasn’t British’ to attack him for where he went to school and the entire internet spoke as one

John Plunkett. Updated February 13th, 2024

Rishi Sunak has been over on GB News taking questions from a specially invited audience and it went absolutely just as well as you’d imagine it did.

We’ve rounded up a whole load of memorable moments – and favourite reactions – over here.

But one moment in particular will have you bellowing at your screen, when Sunak took issue with opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer for apparently ‘attacking him’ for where he went to school (Winchester College, boarding fees: £50k a year).

And there were plenty of totally on-point responses, like this, for instance.

And this.

But there was one response which united basically the entire internet.

To conclude …

And also.

And this!

Poor little Rishi.

