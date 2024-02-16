Celebrity

Harry Hill ‘visiting Nun World off the A3’ is 57 seconds to make your day better

John Plunkett. Updated February 16th, 2024

It’s been a long week – yes, we know every week has been a long week – but this week has been especially long.

So take the edge off just a little bit with Harry Hill’s visit to ‘Nun World just off the A3’ as shared by @JamesAHogg2.

That’s better.

It wasn’t to everyone’s taste, it turns out.

But they were wrong, obviously.

And if that’s put you in the mood for a bit more of the great man …

Source @JamesAHogg2