This voiceover artist’s “10 popular tones used in voiceover” is a fabulously uncanny watch

Poke Staff. Updated February 16th, 2024

This is just brilliant, professional VoiceOver artist @tawnyplatis demonstrating the 10 popular tones used in voiceovers and it’s a fabulously uncanny watch.

@tawnyplatis 10 common reads you’ll hear in voiceover! #voiceactor #funny ♬ original sound – Tawny Platis

Just in case that’s tricky to watch …

Incredible!

Source TikTok @tawnyplatis @lauren_wilford