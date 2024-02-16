This voiceover artist’s “10 popular tones used in voiceover” is a fabulously uncanny watch

Videos

This is just brilliant, professional VoiceOver artist @tawnyplatis demonstrating the 10 popular tones used in voiceovers and it’s a fabulously uncanny watch.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch …

this woman is very talented but this was an extremely uncanny watch; every kind of advertising voiceover I hear IRL makes me feel like I’m in a Verhoeven movie and I can’t believe we’ve let ourselves make it such an ambient part of our experience pic.twitter.com/d3Y1lurOzH — Lauren Wilford (@lauren_wilford) February 15, 2024

Incredible!

but hats off to her for being smart, having fun, and recognizing the patterns of what her clients are looking for. Just wishing she didn’t have to — Lauren Wilford (@lauren_wilford) February 15, 2024

wow. not speech but rather "speech-flavored product" — QC (@QiaochuYuan) February 16, 2024

my brain basically automatically turns off all these voices because you know whatever you're hearing is advertising — Peter Labuza (@labuzamovies) February 15, 2024

yes, the joke is on the brands because whatever other emotion they think the voiceover is signifying, “this is an ad” is the thing it signifies above all else — Lauren Wilford (@lauren_wilford) February 15, 2024

the training voice she did automatically caused me psychic damage — stellar sorcerer ☆彡 (@stellarsorcerer) February 16, 2024

Source TikTok @tawnyplatis @lauren_wilford