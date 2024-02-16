Videos

Tucker Carlson was overcome with excitement at this Russian shopping trolley and it’s this week’s funniest facepalm

John Plunkett. Updated February 16th, 2024

Tucker Carlson didn’t just interview Vladimir Putin when he went to Russia to be spoken to by the Russian president. Oh no.

He also went to a Russian supermarket and very excited he was too (check out the community note).

But nowhere was he more excited than when he discovered what they do with shopping trolleys in Russia.

And it’s a proper jaw-dropper.

How can he not have used one of these shopping trolleys before? Do they not have them in America? Has he never been to an airport? Questions, so many questions …

And in answer to our earlier question, they do have them in America. But not every supermarket.

Source @chrissteinplays