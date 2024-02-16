Tucker Carlson was overcome with excitement at this Russian shopping trolley and it’s this week’s funniest facepalm

Videos

Tucker Carlson didn’t just interview Vladimir Putin when he went to Russia to be spoken to by the Russian president. Oh no.

He also went to a Russian supermarket and very excited he was too (check out the community note).

Tucker says after visiting a Russian grocery store he is “radicalized against our leaders” because Russians have it so much better than Americans. pic.twitter.com/Vczo4pf5SK — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 15, 2024

But nowhere was he more excited than when he discovered what they do with shopping trolleys in Russia.

And it’s a proper jaw-dropper.

I feel deranged watching this. Has he just not been to anywhere normal people go for 30 years? We had these in my local Tesco in the 1990s. pic.twitter.com/YmT0Jy2J9Q — Helen Lewis (@helenlewis) February 15, 2024

How can he not have used one of these shopping trolleys before? Do they not have them in America? Has he never been to an airport? Questions, so many questions …

This is the same shopping cart system I used when I lived in the Netherlands from 1987-1991. I don't understand the point. Am I supposed to be amused or impressed that the Russians use the same shopping cart system they've used in Europe for the past 40 years? — Dale Franks ⚛️ (@DaleFranks) February 15, 2024

bros never been to Aldi — Jake Hansen (@jake_hansen_) February 15, 2024

Tucker walks up to a self-checkout: “HOW DO YOU LIKE THAT?” — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) February 15, 2024

Fantastic tech advancement! Guess who hasn't been in an airport anytime in the last 40 years? pic.twitter.com/83WVFmXIXM — Cʜʀɪs Sᴛᴇɪɴ (@chrissteinplays) February 15, 2024

Tucker impressed with tech that Europe and UK has had for over 30 years — Jungle2.0 (@BubbaSlurrp) February 15, 2024

He is talking as though it's damn amazing — Lee (@BlydeLee) February 15, 2024

Like a caveman that just discovered fire — Amani (@Aurorraz_) February 16, 2024

And in answer to our earlier question, they do have them in America. But not every supermarket.

Plenty of our (American) supermarkets have this. I’m not sure what he’s on about unless he hasn’t done his own shopping in the last 20 years — BogDrakonov.eth (@BogDrakonov) February 15, 2024

Source @chrissteinplays