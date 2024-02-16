Politics

The UK is back in recession and the Government spin is making us all dizzy

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 16th, 2024

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has announced that the UK experienced a period of negative growth leading up to December – its second consecutive such period, which means it officially entered recession.

The news broke after weeks of the PM talking up the economy.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt tried to paint a positive picture of the economic landscape, describing it as a ‘technical recession’.

His optimism was then parroted by the party faithful …and the BBC.

Unfortunately for Sunak and Co., that optimism didn’t filter through to the rest of us.

