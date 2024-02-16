The UK is back in recession and the Government spin is making us all dizzy

Politics

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has announced that the UK experienced a period of negative growth leading up to December – its second consecutive such period, which means it officially entered recession.

BREAKING: The UK economy has officially entered recession, figures showhttps://t.co/9fRk4LZP76 — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 15, 2024

The news broke after weeks of the PM talking up the economy.

Rishi Sunak said YESTERDAY: ‘I absolutely believe that the economy has turned a corner & we're now pointing in the right direction."’ — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 15, 2024

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt tried to paint a positive picture of the economic landscape, describing it as a ‘technical recession’.

Here's Jeremy Hunt spinning like f*ck as the UK economy falls into recession.#KayBurley pic.twitter.com/QOE2Gu5T1P — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) February 15, 2024

His optimism was then parroted by the party faithful …and the BBC.

I wasn't sure you could make the start of a recession read like good news, but somehow the BBC managed it. pic.twitter.com/OIzVoY4rYT — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 15, 2024

Unfortunately for Sunak and Co., that optimism didn’t filter through to the rest of us.

1.

Do we really need the ONS to tell us UK is in recession. Statement of the bleeding obvious. — Michel Roux Jr (@michelrouxjr) February 15, 2024

2.

I am bringing forward new legislation to declare that the economy is in fact booming. #recession — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 15, 2024

3.

Have we ever not been in a recession https://t.co/J4dtTn8zqN — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 15, 2024

4.

5.

The economy is growing. The plan is working. Well done Rishi. Vote Conservative everyone! pic.twitter.com/EEAMh9bL2n — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 15, 2024

6.

We are officially in #recession This Tory govt is an amoral clique of charlatans which has

siphoned off billions to Tory associates

ridden roughshod over our freedoms and

STOLEN THE HOPE of millions of children.#Rishessionhttps://t.co/Z1yRQacByh — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) February 15, 2024

7.

Sunak-speak =

The plan is working

Hunt-speak =

Unaffordable tax cuts the way forward

Reality = RECESSION Pls just go away. All of you. You’re done. You’re embarrassing yourselves and the country by clinging on when you have no purpose, no vision, no integrity, no clue — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) February 15, 2024

8.

BREAKING Rishi Sunak lifts the UK out of #recession by telling Laura Trott to hold all the graphs upside down. Act of Parliament to follow.#Sunakered pic.twitter.com/OD7Zrvh767 — Hugh Osborne (@Available4Panto) February 15, 2024

9.

If Labour don't immediately bring out merch branded with 'Rishcession', what are we even doing, people — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 15, 2024

10.

I am really surprised that a country whose only profitable industry is 'being a landlord' finds itself in a productivity stagnation-led recession — H.K (@HKesvani) February 15, 2024

11.