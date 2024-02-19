Celebrity

Hugh Grant’s Wonka-inspired introduction to the Best Director category was a hilarious BAFTA highlight

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 19th, 2024

The 77th British Academy Film Awards – BAFTAs – took place on Sunday with all the glitz, glamour and celebrity that goes hand in hand with these occasions.

Oppenheimer picked up seven BAFTAs, including the Best Director award for Christopher Nolan.

It was a wonderful night for the director, who had never won a BAFTA before, and it was surely made even better by the way the wonderful Hugh Grant introduced the category.

That deserves an award of its own. Here’s what the viewers thought of it.

Awards ceremony Hugh Grant is always iconic. This was almost certainly the first time anyone had said ‘scrotum’ on stage at the Oscars.

In 2024, we have one simple request from the world of entertainment. More Hugh, please.

