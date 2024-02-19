Hugh Grant’s Wonka-inspired introduction to the Best Director category was a hilarious BAFTA highlight

Celebrity

The 77th British Academy Film Awards – BAFTAs – took place on Sunday with all the glitz, glamour and celebrity that goes hand in hand with these occasions.

A big hello from Andrew Scott and some fans! #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/9YtC5Hn5cb — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 18, 2024

Oppenheimer picked up seven BAFTAs, including the Best Director award for Christopher Nolan.

It was a wonderful night for the director, who had never won a BAFTA before, and it was surely made even better by the way the wonderful Hugh Grant introduced the category.

That deserves an award of its own. Here’s what the viewers thought of it.

This was one of my favourite moments from the #Baftas; Hugh Grant is firmly in his "don't give a toss" era.

https://t.co/WpalLOZ6XB — Lorna_TVeditor (@Lorna_TVeditor) February 18, 2024

I will love him forever. You just don’t get this quality of grump at the Oscars. #Baftas pic.twitter.com/jwFLKJAQ36 — serialsockthief (@serialsockthief) February 18, 2024

if that was up to me hugh grant would be presenting every single award show there is

pic.twitter.com/YAN4qbgjB9 — alan b. (@inceptstellar) February 18, 2024

And the BAFTA for best nominees introduction goes to Hugh Grant pic.twitter.com/ig7OAemMdj — Rhianne Connelly (@rhiannemargo) February 18, 2024

Outstanding from Hugh Grant. And he’s right about how films go on for too long here, employ some bloody editors pic.twitter.com/6TTdKXW6SA — Mark O'Meara (@mark_omeara89) February 18, 2024

I often find the BAFTA Film Awards to be a little stiff and humourless but Hugh Grant just really brought the funny. (I’ve also only just tuned in so I may missed ALL the hilarity) pic.twitter.com/CdTXBpveLK — Alun Saunders ️‍ (@alunsaunders) February 18, 2024

truly the best part of the night https://t.co/6PPfLLVAp8 — ann – bg3 era (@quandromache) February 18, 2024

Hugh Grant, with English Humour, at its very best! And the BAFTAs aren't too shabby either! https://t.co/9AJiRf2xTC — Kurt Rosenberg (@KRosenbergMusic) February 18, 2024

Well done @BAFTA for giving us this Hugh Grant content #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/sPIeR7BECu — Noriko Homma (@Noriko_Homma) February 18, 2024

Hugh Grant has natural comic timing. His speech was just hilarious. #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/JYs0YTfOQ7 — RRC (@RobinChester6) February 18, 2024

Awards ceremony Hugh Grant is always iconic. This was almost certainly the first time anyone had said ‘scrotum’ on stage at the Oscars.

HUGH GRANT Y ANDY MC DOWELL.

Los actores top de los 90.

Como pasa el tiempo. pic.twitter.com/TVtHwRLpwE — vamos (@grislu) March 13, 2023

In 2024, we have one simple request from the world of entertainment. More Hugh, please.

