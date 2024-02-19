Would-be zombies had to show off their moves for these Walking Dead auditions – and it’s ridiculously funny

Entertainment

In case you didn’t know (like us), there used to be a Walking Dead attraction at Universal Studios, where ‘zombies’ would lie in wait, ready to jump out on tourists …much like the people who sell plastic ponchos at amusement parks.

The zombies, of course, had to audition for their parts, and those auditions were quite funny – if a little surreal.

It was only when we saw this video, shared by Historic Vids, that we realised what we’d been missing.

Whenever you need a laugh, just watch The Walking Dead zombie auditions pic.twitter.com/VHLCGy3zcs — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) February 14, 2024

It looks like an early morning exercise class. Zomba, probably.

Moving swiftly on …here’s how people reacted to it.

1.

I can’t get over the last guy pic.twitter.com/ubujAXPSEo — L Y D O N (@Shayor19) February 14, 2024

2.

I mistakenly thought it was my class reunion. https://t.co/hqnlinuJqn — Stevie Joe Payne (@StevijoPayne) February 14, 2024

3.

Some of these people are over acting the part. https://t.co/kUV7nDDP8u — Timothy Imholt (@TimothyImholt) February 14, 2024

4.

Someone please side-to-side this with the last drumpf rally goers! https://t.co/1QC4qGFQDa — LauraBeth (@XenaWarrior2022) February 14, 2024

5.

I personally don’t know what all the fuss was about. I enjoyed watching the crowds at the #WMPhoenixOpen on the #PGATour pic.twitter.com/b0ZXCpDwh1 — EatandSleepGolf (@EatandSleepGolf) February 14, 2024

6.

This is reminiscent of the dancefloor the only time I ever went in Monroe’s in Bridgend https://t.co/TF4LBRfCpX — Cardiff Matchworn Shirts (@ccfcmatchworn) February 14, 2024

7.

Lads making their way to Tesco Express on their lunch to but the last bunch of flowers and box of choclates before whisking their lovely other half to Havester for tea pic.twitter.com/EgxuKDNh8s — Berty (@fatladrunningco) February 14, 2024

8.

had to do this the first time i worked halloween horror nights. most embarrassing day of my life. https://t.co/qpkFEgq3sY — nick reinhart (@bbqdbrains) February 14, 2024

9.

Students walking into an 8am class: https://t.co/x0KlxYwQtX — Fernando Gallo (@FernandoRGallo) February 14, 2024

GDM was bemused.

Of course they did. And the callback was to see if they could eat brains without grimacing.

Source Historic Vids Image Screengrab