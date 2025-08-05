‘You’re giving your life up to the industry for almost no reward’ – 19 romanticized professions that are actually absolutely soul sucking

Life Ask Reddit careers Jobs

We all search for that dream job in life. The one that will fix everything and send us on a rewarding journey through a thoroughly fulfilling life. That job where each new day brings another opportunity to align hard work with personal values and change the world for the better.

And then the rent comes due and we give up and take whatever we can get that will keep a roof over our head.

Well fret not. Apparently you’re not missing much out there, as revealed on a recent Reddit post, when u/vinascroll asked a simple question:

‘What’s a job people romanticize way too much until they actually do it?’

The truth came out. All of those jobs you see that look incredible on TV or in the movies aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. Here are the most revealing responses.

1.

Anything veterinary related! Getting to play with and cuddle puppies and kittens constitutes maybe 2-3% of what we spend our days doing.

WeirdcoolWilson

2.

The number of people who want to quit their job to become a chef is crazy.

I have a cousin who is a chef in Japan, and has been working in kitchens since he was 18 (and is turning 28 soon) he’s desperately trying to find (non chef) food related jobs to get out if it within the next two or so years.

gayqueueandaye

3.

Anything in the service industry is a full on nightmare. Unless you’re a hands-off owner who lucks into a profitable place, you’re giving your life up to the industry for almost no reward

MrMojoFomo

4.

Anything involving travel. I was a consultant for years and it was 100% on site with the client until covid. I flew all over the USA and sat in offices and hotel rooms for months on end. As a side note, you know you’re traveling too much when the airport restaurant staff knows you at an airport that has never been your start or destination.

BeastyBaiter

5.

My first job out of college was at a game studio. Our deadline kept getting pushed and pushed, so everyone pivoted to manual QA/testing. Booting up the game on a dev xbox takes forever, only for you to walk your character a few paces, then a crash, write up the documentation, then rinse and repeat. For months on end.

jpea

6.

Being a doctor. You realize how limited your capacity is to change lives. You see an insane amount of bureaucracy. When you spend extra time caring for people – your patients complain things take too long. You constantly are threatened with lawsuits. You’re swimming in debt. You lose an entire decade of your life. Your day to day work is incredibly stressful and unforgiving. You get shit on from all angles. 0/10 would not recommend.

ldybug263

7.

I’ve noticed a huge trend of individuals romanticizing “blue collar” work. It’s draining, depending on who you work for and what you do. Lack of family life balance in some areas, and major toll on your body. I see people come in to my mill and leave after lunch break after they talk about all the money they’re going to make until they do the actual work.

The money makes it sound good. Supporting the family is everything. But I see a lot of people not last. Honestly for the best for some.

OneQuietFox

8.

Graphic design. It’s a very high burnout career even though it’s a passion career for many.

Somehow everyone is a better designer than you and everyone has opinions, many of which just aren’t valid in design terms. Just because you “don’t like something” doesn’t mean it’s not a good design and just because you have a favorite color doesn’t mean it will work in every design. Review processes are just exhausting.

I also understand there are million harder and more stressful jobs but it’s definitely one that people always seem to think is fun and the reality is often not that.

GrizznessOnly

9.

Teaching. It is extremely stressful. The pay is terrible. You are constantly being scrutinized by parents, the media, admins, etc. And you aren’t allowed to enforce any kind of discipline or consequences in your classroom or the parents will go over your head to admin and complain. The admins will cave and any consequence you assigned is meaningless.

Filthy__Casual2000

10.

The breadth of jobs popping up here is extremely telling.

Dandretti