Videos comebacks influencer shops

An ‘influencer’ trolled this bakery’s ‘worst customer service’ and was magnificently owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated August 5th, 2025

It’s one of the joys of modern life – and when we say ‘joys’ we mean absolutely the very worst things imaginable – that some people like to video themselves buying stuff in shops.

And this one is surely right up there with the very worst in show, an ‘influencer’ of sorts who took it upon themselves to get their phone out in this London bakery, suggesting it had the ‘worst customer service’.

And, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Worst customer maybe, worst customer service? Surely not. And these people said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2