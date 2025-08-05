An ‘influencer’ trolled this bakery’s ‘worst customer service’ and was magnificently owned into next year

Videos comebacks influencer shops

It’s one of the joys of modern life – and when we say ‘joys’ we mean absolutely the very worst things imaginable – that some people like to video themselves buying stuff in shops.

And this one is surely right up there with the very worst in show, an ‘influencer’ of sorts who took it upon themselves to get their phone out in this London bakery, suggesting it had the ‘worst customer service’.

And, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Oh I’d definitely visit that bakery omg 10/10 service pic.twitter.com/L4yTEsHPre — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima2) August 4, 2025

Worst customer maybe, worst customer service? Surely not. And these people said it best.

Triggered where?? She was just busy and maybe slightly annoyed but still professional. — The Red (@SellYourVoodoo) August 4, 2025

The only person in the wrong here is the person recording — The Visual (@the_visual1133) August 4, 2025

“Handle it gently”?! ‍‍ — Lady Skollie (@LadySkollie) August 4, 2025

Would’ve been met with a smooth “stfu” — Ichigo Niggasake (@SomaKazima2) August 4, 2025

