‘Tommy Robinson’ has been arrested (again), and he’s got the begging bowl out (again) – 21 unsurprised responses

News Tommy Robinson

After footage emerged of the immediate aftermath of a violent incident at St Pancras Station, Tommy Robinson fled the country.

Hero of dimwits and thugs, Tommy Robinson, fled the UK after being wanted by the police in connection with a man being knocked unconscious at St Pancras. Start the countdown to the next grifting fundraiser… pic.twitter.com/fXkDtHBbRF — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) July 29, 2025

On Monday, he returned and was promptly arrested.

Officers have this evening arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to the incident at St Pancras. The arrest took place at Luton Airport shortly after 6.30pm. Full details https://t.co/1p2DwIeKKl https://t.co/V9z0LlJm1z — British Transport Police (@BTP) August 4, 2025

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, admits hitting the 64-year-old forces veteran but strongly denies wrongdoing, claiming self-defence.

From Portugal, he sent out the begging bowl, presumably for legal fees or, who knows, sun block and a pair of swim shorts.

You didn't have to be Mystic Meg to see that coming from the Pied Piper of Simpletons. #TommyRobinson pic.twitter.com/8hqN2zbhnd — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) July 30, 2025

You’d need an electron microscope to find any sympathy, and it certainly wasn’t visible in these posts.

1.

Tommy Robinson gives a moving speech to fans from his cell tonight. pic.twitter.com/8NH5Giw8iI — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) August 4, 2025

2.

Police have not named Tommy Robinson after arresting him. They would only confirm that a 42 year old, four foot tall, angry racist dickhead was in custody. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 4, 2025

3.

The 5ft 2in hero of racist fuckwits, Stephen Yaxley Lennon, has been arrested. Again. Cue the crowdfunder, mining the pockets of thick supporters before pleading guilty, only to emerge looking like Forrest Gump before fucking off to a 5 star resort. And repeat… pic.twitter.com/B1jhzQoWX7 — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) August 4, 2025

4.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon 'arrested again' is today's least surprising headline, to be fair. A Career, Serial Criminal. pic.twitter.com/u9IpOVGI9b — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) August 4, 2025

5.

3 things that are a certainty in life. 1. Death

2. Taxes

3. Tommy Robinson crowdfunders. — Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) July 31, 2025

6.

When Lucy Connolly met Tommy Robinson pic.twitter.com/zQ5BHIGtg5 — Inevitable Frank (@BotFinderUK) August 4, 2025

7.

8.

Not even Tommy Robinson is Tommy Robinson. pic.twitter.com/Px8cQr54PN — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) August 4, 2025

9.

Tommy Robinson has launched an urgent fundraising appeal, called 'Gullible numbskulls funding my coke habit' — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 4, 2025

10.

"When danger reared its ugly head,

He bravely turned his tail and fled" https://t.co/bETdxRajRJ — Jay Doyle (@weateallthepies) July 29, 2025

11.