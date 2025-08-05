No-one nails the cultural divide between the UK and US quite so entertainingly or accurately as this American – in 20 seconds flat

US uncategorised

We feature no end of posts on these pages highlighting the cultural divide between the UK and the US (and often the US and basically every other country in the world).

But not many of them have nailed it quite so succinctly – or entertainingly – as this guy does, in this video from TikToker @kjordyyy filmed in his local Target store.

It turns out @kjordyyy a bit of a specialist in this sort of thing and this is one of the most popular we’ve seen so far.

@kjordyyy Ladies and gentleman, my hometown target… I don’t know where they’re getting this info from but I hope Omegle isn’t their only source ♬ original sound – Kjordy

Tea and guns? Pretty much nails it.

And here are just a handful of the many, many comments it prompted.

‘How did he find out about our tea alarm?! ‘

Lanisha Nicole133 ‘As a British person I can confirm this is true, every house comes with tea alarms as standard’

Ben ‘how fid u find this man lol.’

nightlyrowentree ‘We don’t have to have a physical alarm it’s our internal clock that makes us want tea every hour.’

Rebecca ‘Excuse me while I put the kettle on because my alarm has just gone off for my hourly cuppa ‘

Source TikTok @kjordyyy