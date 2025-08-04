An anti-vaxxer trolled this doctor’s response to a child vaccination ‘pause’ and their A++ comeback was simply magnificent

Science comebacks vaccinations

The anti-vaxxer brigade continues to grow on both sides of the Atlantic, a grim symbol of the times we live in and the corroding effect of social media.

And it’s to the US we go right now, where Maga Vance Murphy suggested America takes a 10-year break from vaccinating kids just to double check what would happen (even though we know precisely what would happen).

It caught the eye of Dr Neil Stone who responded with the dictionary definition of a rhetorical question.

What do you think would happen if we took a 10 year pause on all vaccines? pic.twitter.com/Omaq0CUjUa — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) August 2, 2025

Although that didn’t stop @Kevin_McKernan – who appears to much prefer Bitcoin to vaccinations and is founder of something called Medicinal Genomics answering anyway.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because Dr Stone’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent.

Actually, Kevin, I’m an infectious diseases doctor. I treat infections. So if we stopped all vaccines, there would be an explosion of infections and I would be busier than ever pic.twitter.com/5pJoHswTwG — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) August 3, 2025

Boom!

Antivaxxers fighting to ban vaccines because of “Big Pharma”, so then would be an explosion of infections that would be treated with Big Pharma medicines. The dream of any Big Pharma stockholder. — Roberto (@manchatz) August 3, 2025

they are so fucking dumb. thank you for staying here, I know it’s brutal — StarMan (@BowieFan2024) August 3, 2025

These anti-vaxxers are a death cult. Estimated deaths in the US with a 10-year vaccination break Estimating the precise number of deaths from a complete 10-year halt to vaccinations in the United States is challenging and depends heavily on factors like the specific diseases… — Wolverines71 (@WolverinesOEF6) August 3, 2025

And finally …

The level of stupidity that Dr Stone has to put up with. https://t.co/L9Ndi6x3Jz — (@totalguff) August 4, 2025

