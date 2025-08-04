Science comebacks vaccinations

An anti-vaxxer trolled this doctor’s response to a child vaccination ‘pause’ and their A++ comeback was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated August 4th, 2025

The anti-vaxxer brigade continues to grow on both sides of the Atlantic, a grim symbol of the times we live in and the corroding effect of social media.

And it’s to the US we go right now, where Maga Vance Murphy suggested America takes a 10-year break from vaccinating kids just to double check what would happen (even though we know precisely what would happen).

It caught the eye of Dr Neil Stone who responded with the dictionary definition of a rhetorical question.

Although that didn’t stop @Kevin_McKernan – who appears to much prefer Bitcoin to vaccinations and is founder of something called Medicinal Genomics answering anyway.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because Dr Stone’s A++ comeback was simply magnificent.

Boom!

And finally …

