RFK Jr’s anniversary post to his wife used some questionable phrasing and the entire internet was ready to pounce

Social Media fail robert f. kennedy jr.

RFK Jr. doesn’t believe in vaccines or clean water or anything else that happens to be backed up with rock solid scientific investigation.

But he does believe in love. He took to Twitter to express that love to his committed wife of 11 years, Cheryl Hines, over the past weekend.

Take a look.

Thanks for eleven years of love and laughter. You fill all my empty spaces. pic.twitter.com/zvXw9NRLYB — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 3, 2025

Shakespeare, he is not.

Now, I’m not here to spend my time criticising how one man wants to show his love and dedication to his partner. But the rest of the internet surely was. And they all had the same two thoughts. Here’s how they responded to his curiously worded post.

1.

Brain worm holes? — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) August 3, 2025

2.

didn’t know you got down like that Robert — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) August 3, 2025

3.

Bro lol what a wording there — Seed Oil Disrespecter™️ (@SeedOilDsrspctr) August 3, 2025

4.

A lot of empty spaces in your brain that’s for sure — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 3, 2025

5.

6.

7.

She fills your skull? That’s impressive. — K-Med (@K__Med) August 3, 2025

8.

Phrasing. — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyLabs) August 3, 2025

9.