This next-level mansplaining troll is a proper hall of famer

Twitter

You don’t have to be familiar with the work of Michael Tolkin to appreciate this, but it helps.

Tolkin is an award-winning screenwriter and director whose writing credits include The Player, Deep Impact, Changing Lanes and – one we’ll always remember from growing up – Christian Slater movie Gleaming The Cube (niche? Fair enough).

Anyway, we digress. We mention it because of this exchange on Twitter involving Tolkin and to say any more would risk spoiling it. Needless to say it’s going straight into the hall of fame for this sort of thing.

Possibly the funniest interaction I’ve ever had on here pic.twitter.com/exidsVs21O — (@EmmaTolkin) February 20, 2024

Just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

And despite finding himself in a very deep hole, he kept digging.





Oof (and find out more about Emma Tolkin here).

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Men explaining *your dad* to you is next level lol — (@LeaveHeardAlone) February 20, 2024

There’s mansplaining and then there’s famsplaining — (@EmmaTolkin) February 21, 2024

Lolololol Awful way to find out your dad hates you – from some random blue check loser — Will Landman (@WillTheLandMan) February 20, 2024

I know, what a way to learn I am unloved and the wonderful relationship I thought I had with my dad was just a PR lie of his — (@EmmaTolkin) February 20, 2024

And finally …

Oh shit! No way? Your dad was an uncredited writer on 2004’s ‘Dawn of the Dead’?? Cool. — Infinite_Worm (@InfiniteWorm) February 20, 2024

HE WAS! And he only has lovely things to say about Snyder! lol — (@EmmaTolkin) February 20, 2024

Source @EmmaTolkin