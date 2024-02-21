Twitter

This next-level mansplaining troll is a proper hall of famer

John Plunkett. Updated February 21st, 2024

You don’t have to be familiar with the work of Michael Tolkin to appreciate this, but it helps.

Tolkin is an award-winning screenwriter and director whose writing credits include The Player, Deep Impact, Changing Lanes and – one we’ll always remember from growing up – Christian Slater movie Gleaming The Cube (niche? Fair enough).

Anyway, we digress. We mention it because of this exchange on Twitter involving Tolkin and to say any more would risk spoiling it. Needless to say it’s going straight into the hall of fame for this sort of thing.

Just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

And despite finding himself in a very deep hole, he kept digging.


Oof (and find out more about Emma Tolkin here).

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

And finally …

