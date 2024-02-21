This savage appreciation of a trumpet-playing husband is already good – and then comes the payoff

Life

Here’s a rather fabulous distraction from everything else going on right now, a savage appreciation of a trumpet-playing husband which has just gone viral on Twitter and was described by one enthusiastic fan as very possibly the greatest paragraph ever written.

this might be one of the greatest paragraphs ever written https://t.co/WgnwUxJ5E6 — Ewa Lives!!!11 (@EwaSR) February 21, 2024

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Fantastic.

this is epic writing i am very jealous — Mark Adam Harold ️‍ (@markadamharold) February 21, 2024

“…a machine where you put in compressed air and divorce comes out” has fucking ENDED me — DocHackenbush vs. MechaDocHackenbush (@DocHackenbush) February 21, 2024

"Don't you toot the bad cone!" pic.twitter.com/8QGDTDp8iZ — Chris Washington (@c_washington) February 21, 2024

That is just brilliant writing. Snarky, funny, visual, audible, crisp. I love it. — Milenaac (@milenaac) February 21, 2024

And just in case you were wondering where it’s from …

seems to be by Lindy West? another post points to this interview https://t.co/vZDFnncmxU — Ewa Lives!!!11 (@EwaSR) February 21, 2024

Source @markdavyd