‘Indie bands naming themselves 2002-2008’ has just gone viral again and it’s an evergreen classic

Poke Staff. Updated February 22nd, 2024

A magnificent throwback after @graceyldn sent this tweet viral all over again.

And as they later pointed out, it actually originated as this a year or two back, from @tobyfrombath who captioned it: ‘Indie bands naming themselves 2002-2008.’

And it still hits all the right notes.

