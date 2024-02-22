‘Indie bands naming themselves 2002-2008’ has just gone viral again and it’s an evergreen classic

Entertainment

A magnificent throwback after @graceyldn sent this tweet viral all over again.

Went through my Favourites on TikTok the other day and stumbled across this again pic.twitter.com/MYKEMOyVe9 — Grace (@graceyldn) February 21, 2024

And as they later pointed out, it actually originated as this a year or two back, from @tobyfrombath who captioned it: ‘Indie bands naming themselves 2002-2008.’

And it still hits all the right notes.

Indie bands naming themselves 2002-2008: pic.twitter.com/McBrEj3NMB — tobyfrombath (@tobyfrombath) October 19, 2022

Striking, quite apart from anything else and very much not the main point, watching that how many of those Labour frontbenchers are no longer with us.

My favourite would be “The Surestart Guarantee” — Louis Dan Gaal ⚽ ♿️ (@LDGaal) February 22, 2024

A band called Maternity Pay, Maternity Leave would absolutely slap as the kids say. https://t.co/yrS5opkz5d — GB (@gbacon85) February 22, 2024

The Social Chapter goes hard tbf — James (@FPLTok) February 22, 2024

And you can find @tobyfrombath on TikTok here!

Source @graceyldn @tobyfrombath