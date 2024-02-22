Jacob Rees-Mogg warned of the perils of drinking woke milk – 15 gold-topped responses

Politics

In ‘GB News must be a long-running prank’ news, Jacob Rees-Mogg took time out of his busy schedule of not sorting the country’s problems to sing the praises of whole milk – which has seen a recent surge in sales.

Only liberals drink skimmed milk to go with their faux leather sandals. Full fat, creamy milk will nourish your inner Tory. pic.twitter.com/6vuiaWRk73 — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) February 21, 2024

Even with the full-fat drink, we wouldn’t fancy the chances of the former Minister for Collecting Leprechaun Gold getting a game with Liverpool – or Accrington Stanley for that matter.

PSA: Drinking unpasteurized milk, even if you label it CHAD, is incredibly risky and can lead to prolonged bouts of diarrhoea and vomiting.

It’s just as well MPs don’t have anything important to deal with – like a cost of living crisis, a crumbling NHS, record homelessness, or wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Rees-Mogg’s impromptu gig for the Milk Marketing Board provoked these reactions.

This is the kind of stuff you come out with when you were wet-nursed into your 30s https://t.co/6LAeSMLQs3 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 21, 2024

This monologue makes me think about the ‘bitty’ Little Britain sketches for some reason…. https://t.co/eNt269KKOe — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) February 21, 2024

looking grim for the tories in the polls, checking in on the media to see how they’re responding to it and what their strategy is https://t.co/Liszud9I7I — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) February 21, 2024

I feel like a message about the health giving properties of milk might be better delivered by a man who can open a bottle of water unaided. https://t.co/OrbZPkxIun https://t.co/1ckvZfa3vF pic.twitter.com/Zy9hYzOBfG — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) February 21, 2024

I’ll be sure to pass on this riveting advice to my type 2 diabetic mother, I’m sure she’ll be delighted to hear that avoiding hypos is woke, you fucking deranged idiot. https://t.co/3JjYC7odPW — Johanna Saunders (@JohannaSaunders) February 21, 2024

Do you realise what an absolute idiot you are? There’s a cost of living crisis, a recession, war in the Middle East – and, as a parliamentarian, this is how you choose to use your privileged platform? — Miffy (@miffythegamer) February 21, 2024

