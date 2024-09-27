A bigoted troll questioned how this woman got into Oxford and her first class comeback was simply magnificent

Life bigots comebacks

We mentioned yesterday the most unfortunate mansplainer who got in touch to explain education to Sara Wahedi, who was celebrating getting into Oxford two decades after escaping the Taliban.

Well another man has since got in touch with Sara – an Afghan-Canadian tech entrepreneur – and this one might be even better.

It started when @SaraWahedi wrote about her first day at the world’s oldest university in the English speaking world.

First day at @UniofOxford, but the work doesn’t stop. Just wrapped up a meeting with some ICJ members on evidence collection in Afghanistan. On the tech side, we’ll support member states in holding the Taliban accountable for crimes against Afghan women and girls. pic.twitter.com/WCBzQPOTaZ — Sara Wahedi (@SaraWahedi) September 26, 2024

And it prompted someone called @WaliWa4555 to get in touch (we screenshot just in case it unfortunately goes missing).

And @SaraWahedi had a simply magnificent response.

Ah, the men are up in arms on how I got into Oxford. I applied. Second, I was awarded the Clarendon (and yes, I will humblebrag out of annoyance), a scholarship for the top academic grades globally/rigorous application. I graduated with honors from Columbia University. https://t.co/2ZxgQirdZk — Sara Wahedi (@SaraWahedi) September 26, 2024

First class! With honours!

And if you’re looking for @WaliWa4555 you’ll find him somewhere in the next millennium, to where he was just comprehensively schooled.

❤️ it had to be done sis! — Sara Wahedi (@SaraWahedi) September 26, 2024

One of the smartest, bravest women in the world got into Oxford and people don't understand how? I would have thought that pretty much speaks for itself. — Sir Lurks More KBE (AI Version) (@Murk_Loar) September 26, 2024

Love this for you Sara. As for that grammar illiterate piece of turd, I'm so sorry you had to deal with such a vile comment. No one deserves that kind of unwarranted nastiness. Your intelligence and worth are not defined by a narrow-minded perspective or a misguided tweet of a… — Linda Coogan Byrne (@lindacooganb) September 26, 2024

To put is crudely f@ck ‘em Sara. You earned your place despite the overwhelming odds. Enjoy your time at Oxford and all power to the women of Afghanistan. — Antonia Frances (@antoniafrances) September 26, 2024

To conclude …

Never, in the history of humankind, has a posh white man been asked derisively how on earth he got into Oxford. Plenty should have been. https://t.co/ovxXPjDzjZ — Jane Caro (@JaneCaro) September 26, 2024

