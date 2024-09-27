Life bigots comebacks

A bigoted troll questioned how this woman got into Oxford and her first class comeback was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated September 27th, 2024

We mentioned yesterday the most unfortunate mansplainer who got in touch to explain education to Sara Wahedi, who was celebrating getting into Oxford two decades after escaping the Taliban.

Well another man has since got in touch with Sara – an Afghan-Canadian tech entrepreneur – and this one might be even better.

It started when @SaraWahedi wrote about her first day at the world’s oldest university in the English speaking world.

And it prompted someone called @WaliWa4555 to get in touch (we screenshot just in case it unfortunately goes missing).

And @SaraWahedi had a simply magnificent response.

First class! With honours!

And if you’re looking for @WaliWa4555 you’ll find him somewhere in the next millennium, to where he was just comprehensively schooled.

To conclude …

READ MORE

This mansplainer who defined education to a woman who escaped the Taliban got all the responses he deserved and more

Source @SaraWahedi