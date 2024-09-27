Life relationships shopping

This “drop off area” in Primark for men waiting for their partners is either entirely grim or the future of shopping

Poke Reporter. Updated September 27th, 2024

For men – not all men, of course, but many men – the idea of accompanying your partner on a shopping trip makes the light inside you dim just a little bit.

You do it because you love them, you want to spend time with them, and because there are some fights that you’re simply never going to win. And, who knows, if you play your cards right, you might get time for a cheeky pint in between store visits.

When you get to a store, what’s a man to do? “I’ll be in the men’s clothes section” keeps most guys occupied for, what, 10 minutes max? What are you supposed to do the rest of the 1-2 hours you’ll spend in there?

So, you have to hand it to this Primark in Birmingham – as shared on Twitter by user Ruth Husko – for having a dedicated waiting area for those who don’t want to traipse after their partner around the women’s sections of the store.

The idea seems largely popular with both sexes.

