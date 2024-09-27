This “drop off area” in Primark for men waiting for their partners is either entirely grim or the future of shopping

Life relationships shopping

For men – not all men, of course, but many men – the idea of accompanying your partner on a shopping trip makes the light inside you dim just a little bit.

You do it because you love them, you want to spend time with them, and because there are some fights that you’re simply never going to win. And, who knows, if you play your cards right, you might get time for a cheeky pint in between store visits.

A Thread of some men who were hilariously captured while their women were shopping Open this Thread pic.twitter.com/Az9k4mebk7 — ✨ (@Phillipong3) March 11, 2024

When you get to a store, what’s a man to do? “I’ll be in the men’s clothes section” keeps most guys occupied for, what, 10 minutes max? What are you supposed to do the rest of the 1-2 hours you’ll spend in there?

So, you have to hand it to this Primark in Birmingham – as shared on Twitter by user Ruth Husko – for having a dedicated waiting area for those who don’t want to traipse after their partner around the women’s sections of the store.

Primark Birmingham is the flagship store for a reason – set over five floors including a cafe and a salon, it’s also the first to boast a dedicated ‘drop off area’ for waiting men. With sofas, modern art and a bin, it’s the ideal place to lose the will to live on a Saturday pic.twitter.com/SUX5KTxVz0 — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) September 21, 2024

The idea seems largely popular with both sexes.

I’d sure like to sit there and nod a ‘huh’ at other men. — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) September 21, 2024

I’m an advocate for the husband crèche. Lets them frolic with other husbands, there could be match of the day on the telly, Lego to play with and bowls of crisps dotted around. https://t.co/PtxXq1TZXF — Mariana Trench (@MarianaTrench69) September 21, 2024

We do! — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) September 21, 2024

I honestly don’t understand why people insist on going shopping with people who don’t like shopping. Not a big clothes shopper myself but I love food shopping, for example, and my husband hates it so I go alone so I can enjoy it. Why torture someone you love? https://t.co/2FmYHqhxOa — Zoe Thorne (@MissMarkillie) September 21, 2024

Needs a Sky Sport’s TV — Rod Smith (@pompeyrod) September 21, 2024

Install a coffee machine and I’d happily while away the whole day there reading a book. https://t.co/Q9yGzNO37L — Table for One please. (@PG1031A) September 21, 2024

But if you don’t walk out the changing room to that instant look of judgement, how will you know if it’s good or not? Or if it’s offensive enough? — Sir Loin (@DoobyStax50) September 21, 2024

This thinking explains why Primark’s Men’s departments keep shrinking. We don’t all get our threads from Sports Direct you know! https://t.co/w7wqclH3GB — Experience Cuppage (@RobertStanley6) September 21, 2024

Hi, yeah, I’m here to pick up my mum’s ashes. https://t.co/fCMWMlFiPo — Damon Wigley (@damonwigley) September 21, 2024

