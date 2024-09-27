Entertainment comedy

This short clip from Ellen DeGeneres’ self-pity special has had people scratching their heads

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 27th, 2024

In 2020, after a career spanning 40 years, first in stand-up comedy and later as a talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres‘ reputation as a kind and generous person came seriously unstuck, with multiple accusations of bullying behaviour and creating a toxic atmosphere on her eponymous show.

She released a statement that took personal responsibility for the bad working conditions, yet suggested that it was somehow something that had happened without her input.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect.

Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry.

Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Strong Boris Johnson “I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing No. 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures” vibes.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show continued until May 2022, ending its 19-year run on a low.

She now has a Netflix comedy special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, which is her apparent farewell to showbusiness as well as an attempt to rehabilitate her reputation. It’s described by Netflix as ‘the final comedy special of her career’, and judging by the reviews, if that hadn’t already been her intention, it would have been the outcome.

For example –

“The problem with For Your Approval, aside from the fact that it is almost never funny, is that it feels so disingenuous.”
Time

“To allude to having been maltreated and “thrown out of show business” while dancing around what exactly happened on her set requires both nimbleness and a bit of nerve. “For Your Approval” is, in the end, a frustrating watch, and a bum note to go out on.”
Variety

“The jokes about aging are mildly funny … But they would be funnier if they didn’t feel like a ploy for sympathy.”
Vanity Fair

“No apologies and not particularly funny.”
The Guardian

Snippets have been landing on social media. This clip of the opening sets the tone.

What really blew minds was this cut of DeGeneres’ self-description and the audience reaction – one of the 70 applause breaks (not an exaggeration) from the 70-minute-long special.

“I’m impatient and I’m demanding. I’m direct. I’m a strong woman.”

If she ever thought she’d treated her colleagues and employees badly, it didn’t show – and if she did, she’s obviously forgiven herself. These people weren’t buying it.

Gabe Dunn hadn’t watched it, but had a mental image.

With 70 applause breaks, perhaps it’s not so far off.

