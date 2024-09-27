This short clip from Ellen DeGeneres’ self-pity special has had people scratching their heads

Entertainment comedy

In 2020, after a career spanning 40 years, first in stand-up comedy and later as a talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres‘ reputation as a kind and generous person came seriously unstuck, with multiple accusations of bullying behaviour and creating a toxic atmosphere on her eponymous show.

She released a statement that took personal responsibility for the bad working conditions, yet suggested that it was somehow something that had happened without her input.

“On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

Strong Boris Johnson “I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing No. 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures” vibes.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show continued until May 2022, ending its 19-year run on a low.

She now has a Netflix comedy special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, which is her apparent farewell to showbusiness as well as an attempt to rehabilitate her reputation. It’s described by Netflix as ‘the final comedy special of her career’, and judging by the reviews, if that hadn’t already been her intention, it would have been the outcome.

For example –

“The problem with For Your Approval, aside from the fact that it is almost never funny, is that it feels so disingenuous.”

Time “To allude to having been maltreated and “thrown out of show business” while dancing around what exactly happened on her set requires both nimbleness and a bit of nerve. “For Your Approval” is, in the end, a frustrating watch, and a bum note to go out on.”

Variety “The jokes about aging are mildly funny … But they would be funnier if they didn’t feel like a ploy for sympathy.”

Vanity Fair “No apologies and not particularly funny.”

The Guardian

Snippets have been landing on social media. This clip of the opening sets the tone.

the intro to the new ellen special is soo ridiculous pic.twitter.com/MkeWLMP7XA — sam (@samxmcgowan) September 24, 2024

What really blew minds was this cut of DeGeneres’ self-description and the audience reaction – one of the 70 applause breaks (not an exaggeration) from the 70-minute-long special.

this is one of the craziest things i have ever seen pic.twitter.com/aJFpuWDTEZ — sam (@samxmcgowan) September 24, 2024

“I’m impatient and I’m demanding. I’m direct. I’m a strong woman.”

If she ever thought she’d treated her colleagues and employees badly, it didn’t show – and if she did, she’s obviously forgiven herself. These people weren’t buying it.

1.

one of the best stand-up comedy bits i've seen in years pic.twitter.com/LEfopSpwIR — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) September 24, 2024

2.

Why does she cut the applause off so soon? I'm sure she could have milked it a bit longer. — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 25, 2024

3.

Dear Ellen Hansen https://t.co/r7eV2Xb18S — Zach Schiffman (@schlife) September 25, 2024

4.

Watch this clip. If Ellen had said this to a British audience: Silence. https://t.co/oVni9KUye5 — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) September 26, 2024

5.

Being strong should never preclude being decent, especially if you’re in charge https://t.co/6Ru5dJ8j0q — Katie Conaglen (@KatrinaConaglen) September 25, 2024

6.

Is there a joke in there somewhere? — Falsifier (@PrefFalsifier) September 25, 2024

7.

All comics would've cut that off in seconds to get to it but she misses being praised so much lol — Joe Kreate (@joekreate) September 25, 2024

8.

After being inundated with clips of people bombing it’s refreshing to see this other thing that also sucks. https://t.co/93290Uzu1c — Kaitlyn Jeffers (@jeffernaut) September 24, 2024

9.

the katie hopkins parallels are undeniable https://t.co/cNlSf13OMW pic.twitter.com/y5UQKCYn3z — tegaderm & sara (@kelsey_RL) September 24, 2024

10.

it goes on so long holy shit american liberals are the most bizarre people https://t.co/Cmahr2Teeh — annie allen (@annie_either_or) September 26, 2024

11.

This tracks as I imagine Ellen’s main audience is made up of the worst co-workers in an office environment. https://t.co/LTV5SVUVTB — biracial waluigi (@korea_suicide) September 24, 2024

12.

EVERY last problem we have as a species, our every failure to evolve, is due at least in part to too many of us being dumb enough to mistake toxicity for strength. In this context "I'm a strong woman" deserves an "oh FUUUUCK you!" Instead it gets a minute-long standing ovation. https://t.co/YyxigdKYYX pic.twitter.com/2wxUxuRyHz — Grunkle Stunkle Wins the Funkle Bunkle! (@tonygoldmark) September 24, 2024

13.

I feel like every single person applauding here probably considers Margaret Thatcher to be a feminist icon https://t.co/KY7nuE8QXR — Gareth McL (@GMLmusic) September 24, 2024

14.

No shade Megalopolis had a longer standing ovation at Cannes https://t.co/TvG46SbkBd — Kevin (@kg_crap) September 25, 2024

15.

No Ellen, you don't get to call yourself a 'strong woman' for abusing your crew. You're a multi-millionaire who got caught for being a bad boss. You became the glass ceiling and toxic environment for the women in your workplace, and none of them walked away with Netflix deals. https://t.co/TLnNQBwQct — Gillian de Nooijer – ◀️ (@GillianDN) September 25, 2024

Gabe Dunn hadn’t watched it, but had a mental image.

I hope her whole stand up is like this. A 1:6 second ratio of speaking to crowd going ape shit. No jokes, just statements with this kinda response each time https://t.co/r6uIp0ft90 — Gabe Dunn (@dunn_gabe) September 25, 2024

With 70 applause breaks, perhaps it’s not so far off.

READ MORE

Ellen DeGeneres will use a Netflix comedy special to talk about being kicked out of showbusiness and the entirety of the internet responded as one

Source Sam Image Screengrab