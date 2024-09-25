James O’Brien’s epic smackdown of a listener whose £1m home mother-in-law couldn’t afford a new boiler has been warming people’s cockles everywhere

Politics james o'brien takedowns

It’s fair to say that the first 100 days of Keir Starmer’s government hasn’t gone as you might have predicted (apart from the relentless attacks in the press, obviously).

And much of that criticism has been focused on the unexpected decision to cut access to winter fuel payments for many pensioners in what appears to be an entirely self-inflicted own goal.

That’s not to say that every pensioner needs it, obviously, as pointed out by LBC presenter James O’Brien, although one listener got in touch to point out that even though his mother-in-law owns a home worth £1 million, she hasn’t the money to fix her roof or replace her boiler.

And O’Brien’s response to Roger from Brentwood was warming cockles everywhere, as shared by @MarinaPurkiss over on Twitter.

While I understand some of the criticism around Labour’s cut to Winter Fuel Allowance… I have absolutely zero sympathy for people like Roger Who text into @mrjamesob’s LBC show …and got dealt with accordingly. pic.twitter.com/8nJesAu723 — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 25, 2024

Which presumably got Roger so hot and bothered he can turn down his thermostat for the rest of the week.

Bloody brilliant!!! — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 25, 2024

1 in 3 pensioners are millionaires. You might be asset rich but cash poor. But you are still wealthy. If you can’t afford to heat the house you live in. Take the advice you gave to people like me “move home”. https://t.co/XNtu2HevPW — Indy Singh (@indy_singh_uk) September 25, 2024

Reminds me a bit of someone I know who goes on multiple holidays a year – including cruises – complaining about losing the winter fuel allowance. Maybe just go on one less cruise a year? Or make that cruise a holiday in Britain for half the price — Hywel79 (@hywel1979) September 25, 2024

What planet is Roger living on if the thinks £300 would fix a leaking roof and boiler ‍♀️

Equity release is a sticking plaster. A family home isn’t needed for a single person.

Maybe downsizing would be the best option all round. Leave someone else to fix the million pound house https://t.co/naknk3rgst — J_Stubbs #CorbynWasRight (@JanetSt61924420) September 25, 2024

Omg this is incredible — Caolan (@CaolanRob) September 25, 2024

To conclude …

