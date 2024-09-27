Pics funny

The twist in the tale of this apprentice’s day gone horribly wrong was just the content we needed today

Poke Staff. Updated September 27th, 2024

Here’s a tale in two parts to make your day better (at least, we reckon it will make your day better).

It was posted over on Twitter by @DaytrippingRed who said: ‘Apprentice was sticking the legs on the bath ahead of fitting. Calls me upstairs and says “What’ll I do about this?” I was less than impressed.’

And then this happened.

Boom!

And the replies made it even better.

To conclude …

Source @DaytrippingRed