The twist in the tale of this apprentice’s day gone horribly wrong was just the content we needed today

Here’s a tale in two parts to make your day better (at least, we reckon it will make your day better).

It was posted over on Twitter by @DaytrippingRed who said: ‘Apprentice was sticking the legs on the bath ahead of fitting. Calls me upstairs and says “What’ll I do about this?” I was less than impressed.’

Apprentice was sticking the legs on the bath ahead of fitting Calls me upstairs and says “what’ll I do about this?” I was less than impressed… Result in replies pic.twitter.com/T63PnDy4su — The Life Of Brian (@DaytrippingRed) September 23, 2024

And then this happened.

Sneaky cunt, got me. Says he saw it on TikTok He can watch TikTok on the dole pic.twitter.com/hLTngjbfZo — The Life Of Brian (@DaytrippingRed) September 23, 2024

Boom!

And the replies made it even better.

Done you like a kipper there mate — Bill O’Brien (@billy_obr) September 23, 2024

Thought he’d screwed up there for a second — DJT_7 (@SeenItAllUtd) September 23, 2024

Apprentice fights back, nice — E M (@3tm3tm3tm_) September 23, 2024

You can fix that with a left handed screw driver — Gavin Weeks (@flikQ) September 24, 2024

Soap holder you can always find it…..bonus due ! — Sanfranceltic (@Sme51899360) September 23, 2024

He’s now being sent for the tartan paint and the spirit level bubbles. — Willie (@Evenflow76) September 24, 2024

To conclude …

This apprentice will go far (…read the reply). https://t.co/Qt0678X7PR — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 24, 2024

