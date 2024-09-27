The twist in the tale of this apprentice’s day gone horribly wrong was just the content we needed today
Here’s a tale in two parts to make your day better (at least, we reckon it will make your day better).
It was posted over on Twitter by @DaytrippingRed who said: ‘Apprentice was sticking the legs on the bath ahead of fitting. Calls me upstairs and says “What’ll I do about this?” I was less than impressed.’
Apprentice was sticking the legs on the bath ahead of fitting
Calls me upstairs and says “what’ll I do about this?”
I was less than impressed…
Result in replies
— The Life Of Brian (@DaytrippingRed) September 23, 2024
And then this happened.
Sneaky cunt, got me.
Says he saw it on TikTok
He can watch TikTok on the dole
— The Life Of Brian (@DaytrippingRed) September 23, 2024
Boom!
And the replies made it even better.
Done you like a kipper there mate
— Bill O’Brien (@billy_obr) September 23, 2024
Thought he’d screwed up there for a second
— DJT_7 (@SeenItAllUtd) September 23, 2024
Apprentice fights back, nice
— E M (@3tm3tm3tm_) September 23, 2024
You can fix that with a left handed screw driver
— Gavin Weeks (@flikQ) September 24, 2024
Soap holder you can always find it…..bonus due !
— Sanfranceltic (@Sme51899360) September 23, 2024
He’s now being sent for the tartan paint and the spirit level bubbles.
— Willie (@Evenflow76) September 24, 2024
To conclude …
This apprentice will go far (…read the reply). https://t.co/Qt0678X7PR
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 24, 2024
Source @DaytrippingRed