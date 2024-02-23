An asteroid ‘the size of 16 washing machines’ passed close to Earth – 15 inCREDAbly funny responses

Science funny

We’re very grateful to @latestinspace for sharing this piece of astronomical news.

BREAKING : A newly discovered asteroid the size of 16 washing machines will approach within 140,000 miles of Earth tomorrow (Feb. 22) pic.twitter.com/zaQxLk8rrj — Latest in space (@latestinspace) February 22, 2024

They added this reassurrance – which was obviously more useful before the asteroid had passed.

While that's indeed closer than the Moon, it poses no threat to the planet. — Latest in space (@latestinspace) February 22, 2024

It was the size comparison of the asteroid, rather than its proximity to Earth, that made Twitter/X prick up its ears. Here’s what people have been saying about it.

1.

America = Imperial

Rest of the world = Metric

Space = Number of washing machines https://t.co/TOU1cwgpoB — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) February 22, 2024

2.

‘You got an interesting yet sensible size comparison to inform the public exactly how big the asteroid is?’ ‘No problem. Leave it to me.’ https://t.co/hToO3ovNaU — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) February 22, 2024

3.

Like… 16 across or 16 in total? — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) February 22, 2024

4.

this is just going to get everyone agitated https://t.co/qCi3JPdhIe — Emo Philips (@EmoPhilips) February 22, 2024

5.

6.

Ok but what is 16 washing machines the size of? https://t.co/RzcjUpTEjh — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) February 22, 2024

7.

mfs will use ANYTHING as a unit of measurement instead of the metric system https://t.co/x2EuPMIQOg — kira (@kirawontmiss) February 22, 2024

8.

[phd in astrophysics after spending days doing complex calculations on a whiteboard] "it's the size of 16 washing machines" https://t.co/CuxJ8Apru4 — the hype (@TheHyyyype) February 22, 2024

9.

In Harvey Norman Sales agent: What size of a washing machine are you after? Customer: *shrug* Asteroid size. https://t.co/22p0e6kO42 — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) February 22, 2024

10.

We need a miracle…or 6,000 litres of Calgon https://t.co/sxOdnQJv4D — DanRobbinsArts (@danro_art) February 22, 2024

11.

Okay but how many toasters is that? I use the metric system https://t.co/iERnKh0wTO — Willie Muse (@Williesillie2) February 22, 2024

12.

My washing machine math is bad. Give it to me in school buses. https://t.co/5Hk3joe7Hp — Travon (@Travon) February 22, 2024

13.

Imagine if it was the size of 17 washing machines……☄️ — Airwick (@EricMancuso7) February 22, 2024

14.

Personal or commercial washing machines? https://t.co/TfoZ2WwKPQ — Richard Bernabe (@bernabephoto) February 22, 2024

15.

Good to see it’s not just me who still uses the old washing machine measuring system.

It all went wrong when we went metric. https://t.co/FX7jM67K3l — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) February 22, 2024

ChipsWarMedals suggested a different unit of measurement.

16 washing machine huh. What about a hum v or a short bus — ChipsWarMedals (@Chips_WarMedals) February 22, 2024

Oh, well …

Now you're just being silly — Latest in space (@latestinspace) February 22, 2024

