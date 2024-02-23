An asteroid ‘the size of 16 washing machines’ passed close to Earth – 15 inCREDAbly funny responses
We’re very grateful to @latestinspace for sharing this piece of astronomical news.
BREAKING : A newly discovered asteroid the size of 16 washing machines will approach within 140,000 miles of Earth tomorrow (Feb. 22) pic.twitter.com/zaQxLk8rrj
— Latest in space (@latestinspace) February 22, 2024
They added this reassurrance – which was obviously more useful before the asteroid had passed.
While that's indeed closer than the Moon, it poses no threat to the planet.
— Latest in space (@latestinspace) February 22, 2024
It was the size comparison of the asteroid, rather than its proximity to Earth, that made Twitter/X prick up its ears. Here’s what people have been saying about it.
1.
America = Imperial
Rest of the world = Metric
Space = Number of washing machines https://t.co/TOU1cwgpoB
— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) February 22, 2024
2.
‘You got an interesting yet sensible size comparison to inform the public exactly how big the asteroid is?’
‘No problem. Leave it to me.’ https://t.co/hToO3ovNaU
— Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) February 22, 2024
3.
Like… 16 across or 16 in total?
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) February 22, 2024
4.
this is just going to get everyone agitated https://t.co/qCi3JPdhIe
— Emo Philips (@EmoPhilips) February 22, 2024
5.
Laundrette incoming! https://t.co/W0zNftFsjT
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 22, 2024
6.
Ok but what is 16 washing machines the size of? https://t.co/RzcjUpTEjh
— Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) February 22, 2024
7.
mfs will use ANYTHING as a unit of measurement instead of the metric system https://t.co/x2EuPMIQOg
— kira (@kirawontmiss) February 22, 2024
8.
[phd in astrophysics after spending days doing complex calculations on a whiteboard] "it's the size of 16 washing machines" https://t.co/CuxJ8Apru4
— the hype (@TheHyyyype) February 22, 2024
9.
In Harvey Norman
Sales agent: What size of a washing machine are you after?
Customer: *shrug* Asteroid size. https://t.co/22p0e6kO42
— Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) February 22, 2024
10.
We need a miracle…or 6,000 litres of Calgon https://t.co/sxOdnQJv4D
— DanRobbinsArts (@danro_art) February 22, 2024
11.
Okay but how many toasters is that? I use the metric system https://t.co/iERnKh0wTO
— Willie Muse (@Williesillie2) February 22, 2024
12.
My washing machine math is bad. Give it to me in school buses. https://t.co/5Hk3joe7Hp
— Travon (@Travon) February 22, 2024
13.
Imagine if it was the size of 17 washing machines……☄️
— Airwick (@EricMancuso7) February 22, 2024
14.
Personal or commercial washing machines? https://t.co/TfoZ2WwKPQ
— Richard Bernabe (@bernabephoto) February 22, 2024
15.
Good to see it’s not just me who still uses the old washing machine measuring system.
It all went wrong when we went metric. https://t.co/FX7jM67K3l
— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) February 22, 2024
ChipsWarMedals suggested a different unit of measurement.
16 washing machine huh. What about a hum v or a short bus
— ChipsWarMedals (@Chips_WarMedals) February 22, 2024
Oh, well …
Now you're just being silly
— Latest in space (@latestinspace) February 22, 2024
Source @latestinspace Image Florian Olivo on Unsplash