This interviewer laughing in Trump’s face when he claimed to be ‘basically a truthful person’ is all of us

Although he refused to do the planned 60 Minutes interview, after they insisted on carrying out fact checks, Donald Trump had no qualms about appearing on the comedy podcast, Flagrant, to be interviewed by hosts Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh.

It was very much in keeping with his other recent appearances – packed with lies, insults and incoherence.

Here he is, rambling about the statistical make-up of US presidents.

This is just sad. Trump realizes in real time he's not making any sense, tries to explain it as the "weave." The hosts are literally laughing at him. pic.twitter.com/UHpaJc1JKc — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) October 9, 2024

Despite having no fact-checking in place, this reaction served very much the same function. See for yourself.

Trump: I’m basically a truthful person Podcaster: *bursts out laughing at him* pic.twitter.com/COOjMi9UMk — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 9, 2024

Twitter/X found it absolutely relatable.

1.

And I’m basically a natural blonde. https://t.co/oel64sajDJ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 9, 2024

2.

When you say you’re “basically truthful” and the other person can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/EnFTJ6UGUx — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) October 9, 2024

3.

Trump: I’m basically a truthful person Podcaster:

pic.twitter.com/18ZbpscQVP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 9, 2024

4.

He’s not applying for the job of jailhouse librarian. He wants to be president! Don’t we deserve better than “basically truthful?” https://t.co/NKaQAEfWTz — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 9, 2024

5.

That Podcaster is all of us worldwide — Jürgen .. ❤️ (@Jurgen80048425) October 9, 2024

6.

Trump lies to manipulate MAGA: Claimed that the 2020 election was "stolen" despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Asserted that he won the popular vote in 2016 due to "millions" of illegal votes, which was unproven. Stated Mexico would pay for the border wall, but this… — Zion Darkwood (@ZionDarkwood) October 9, 2024

7.

8.

Nobody believes that, not even him. He's perpetually wounded narcissist. Lying is a way of life. https://t.co/NCoU5ZDUuT — meta (@metaquest) October 9, 2024

9.

“I am basically a red wagon.” Signed, a yellow unicycle — Matt Chatham (@chatham58) October 9, 2024

10.

Oooh, he HATES being laughed at! Let’s keep it up! — Abraxsys (@Abraxsys) October 9, 2024

11.

lol “basically truthful” is like his claim of “being least racist person you know”. It’s so damn nonsensical. It’s a yes or no affirmation; there is no in between. — Stop Project 2025 (@InsideP2025) October 9, 2024

12.

What a joke. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) October 9, 2024

13.

This is fucking one for the history books!!!! Trump: I’m basically a truthful person Podcaster: *bursts out laughing at him* pic.twitter.com/l7M6orPocG — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) October 9, 2024

14.

The orangutan was doing Accordion Handswhile saying “basically truthful,” which means lying was in progress. — Scott  (@bullriders1) October 9, 2024

Even this is probably not true.

He has concepts of being a truthful person — Sean Winnett (@SeanWinnett) October 9, 2024

