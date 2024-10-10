US donald trump

This interviewer laughing in Trump’s face when he claimed to be ‘basically a truthful person’ is all of us

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 10th, 2024

Although he refused to do the planned 60 Minutes interview, after they insisted on carrying out fact checks, Donald Trump had no qualms about appearing on the comedy podcast, Flagrant, to be interviewed by hosts Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh.

It was very much in keeping with his other recent appearances – packed with lies, insults and incoherence.

Here he is, rambling about the statistical make-up of US presidents.

Despite having no fact-checking in place, this reaction served very much the same function. See for yourself.

Twitter/X found it absolutely relatable.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Even this is probably not true.

READ MORE

Elon Musk joked with Tucker Carlson what will happen to him if Trump loses and this was surely the only response you need

Source Kamala HQ Image Screengrab