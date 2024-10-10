Politics conservatives Kemi Badenoch Robert jenrick

Kemi Badenoch and Robert Jenrick are the final two in the Tory leadership foot-shooting contest – 44 top reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 10th, 2024

After a long campaign, the Conservatives have whittled the leadership possibles down to a final two, and it’s arguably the furthest right pair that the party has ever offered up for the top spot.

The bad news is that it wipes out any hope of a strong and sensible opposition to the government. The good news, however, is that it’s Christmas come early for satirists. Every cloud …

It would appear that tactical voting was to blame for overturning James Cleverly‘s comfortable lead from the previous day

The options now being put to the wider Conservative membership are –

Jenrick, who ordered murals to be painted over at an asylum seekers’ detention centre for unaccompanied minors, wants the UK to leave the ECHR, resigned because the Rwanda Plan didn’t go far enough, and recently announced that woke culture is threatening ‘English identity’.

Badenoch, who referred to the Tory government as left wing, said ten per cent of civil servants should be in prison, mocked gay marriage, hacked Harriet Harman’s website, and described the legislation that allows maternity pay as ‘excessive’.

Henry Morris simplified things.

Here’s what else people have been saying.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

Article Pages: 1 2