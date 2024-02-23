An Icelandic TikTokker made this deliciously sarcastic tutorial after an American’s rant about a lack of water in Europe

Entertainment

There’s a curious phenomenon with American tourists in Europe where they call out the continent for its lack of drinking water. Perhaps they’ve all secretly agreed to make this claim as a prank. Who knows?

Anyway, TikTok user PERTINENCE seems to be in on it.

@pertinence_ Get me back to the us of a this instant ♬ original sound – PERTINENCE

IMPERTINENCE, more like. Here are a few reactions to his rant.

I’m confused. Do Americans have water bought to them at all times? I’ve never been anywhere in Europe I can’t buy a bottle of water.

JosephWood445

I’m so bewildered by how often Americans say this. I get water everywhere???

horse

We all carry a long paper straw to drink out of the toilet.

therealmrbeast

Dude, in Italy water is illegal, we only drink wine. In Veneto if you ask for a glass of water after 5 pm it’s jail time.

2cool_natalia

I have never experienced this problem after more than 50 years in Europe.

But on the other hand; I’m not American.

Frode Revke

Funny Icelandic TikTokker The Bear Dad thoughtfully recorded a tutorial for the parched American.

curiousearthling went full Viking.

In Norway village in Europe country we only drink sea water and sometimes blood of enemies from neighbour villages Sweden and Denmark.



People from all over Europe joined in, many leaning into The Bear Dad’s depiction of Europe as a country.

In Ireland city, water come from the sky 360 days a year but I know this system because I come from France village.

unpetitesourieperdue

Just checked. In the village of Portugal we also have this!

_fv_ even in that tiny village….. wow.

The Bear Dad

Running to my Norwegian kitchen.

Bettina BV DK SE Does it have water?

The Bear Dad YES! It’s amazing.

Bettina BV DK SE

Confused European here, mine is running white wine only.

nameless

Wow, I thought the contraption was a hanger for small cloths. Thanks from France!

Eris Wolfy You are ever so welcome.

The Bear Dad

In the city of Belgium we have this big pool of water that goes all the way to the city of England.

Lullekloot That sounds very big.

The Bear Dad

Even in our impoverished village of England we also have these! I think sometimes the poor Americans can’t drink theirs, so maybe they are worried?

Adam

In The Netherlands, capital of Denmark, we also have water in that contraption.

Maaike

Nilla explained the process in Sweden.

In Sweden we buy our water at IKEA.

Worst part is the assembly…

The Bear Dad

Follow The Bear Dad for more funny content – and stay hydrated, wherever you are.

