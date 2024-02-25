If break-up lines were like chat-up lines, would these 18 get the elbow?

Social Media relationships

One of the most successful posts of all time on r/AskReddit was this from u/Jamaicandude69.

“If people used “break up lines” instead of “pick up lines” what would some of them be??”

We think this lot really understood the assignment.

1.



2.

Are you Nemo? Cause you should get lost.

DaiHarT

3.

If you take the “L” out of LOVER. It’s OVER.

hex_the_nitezombii

4.

Are we tectonic plates? Because we’re drifting apart.

comrade_batman

5.

Hey baby, are you in a tunnel? Because we’re breaking up.

iPood

6.

Hey, are you an anchor? Because you’ve done nothing but weigh me down.

ExistentialBob

7.

8.

“Hey babe, you need to get yourself an APR ‘cos you’re about to be a loan”.

TannedCroissant

9.